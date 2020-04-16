Mint, serving naturally obtained healthy food for fitness enthusiasts and especially gym goers shares two recipes that can be prepared at home quite easily. While the combination of carrot and ginger squeezed in a glass helps in detoxifying your system, Broccoli and Tossed Almond Salad is light and tasty.

Carrot Ginger Detox

Ingredients:

Carrot juice cold pressed – 300ml

Basil – 2gms

Ginger – 3gms

Half of a lemon juice

Ice as per requirement

Method

Put everything in a mixer grinder

Grind it well

Crush ice and put in the glass

Pour the Detox mixture in it and serve

Broccoli and Tossed Almond Salad

Ingredients:

Iceberg lettuce 50gms

Broccoli 100gms

Almond 10gms

Flaxseed 5gms

Fresh Cream 2 tsp

Honey 1 tsp

Chilli flakes and oregano as per taste

Lemon juice

Salt and pepper as per taste

Extra virgin olive oil 15ml

Method:

Toss the almond in a pan

Cut the broccoli and the lettuce into small pieces

Take a mixing a bowl

Add all the ingredients in it

Mix it well and serve cold