Detoxify your system with these two recipes by Mint, Kolkata
Mint, serving naturally obtained healthy food for fitness enthusiasts and especially gym goers shares two recipes that can be prepared at home quite easily. While the combination of carrot and ginger squeezed in a glass helps in detoxifying your system, Broccoli and Tossed Almond Salad is light and tasty.
Carrot Ginger Detox
Ingredients:
Carrot juice cold pressed – 300ml
Basil – 2gms
Ginger – 3gms
Half of a lemon juice
Ice as per requirement
Method
Put everything in a mixer grinder
Grind it well
Crush ice and put in the glass
Pour the Detox mixture in it and serve
Broccoli and Tossed Almond Salad
Ingredients:
Iceberg lettuce 50gms
Broccoli 100gms
Almond 10gms
Flaxseed 5gms
Fresh Cream 2 tsp
Honey 1 tsp
Chilli flakes and oregano as per taste
Lemon juice
Salt and pepper as per taste
Extra virgin olive oil 15ml
Method:
Toss the almond in a pan
Cut the broccoli and the lettuce into small pieces
Take a mixing a bowl
Add all the ingredients in it
Mix it well and serve cold