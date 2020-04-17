If you happen to have a sweet tooth and have recurrent cravings for things sugary during the lockdown, you are not the only one. As indulging in culinary delights turns into a luxury during these trying times, we have a simple yet lip-smacking solution for you, that’s also healthy, vegan and easy-to-make at home. We are talking about the humble banana bread. A completely vegan dish, this delicacy is loaded with nutrients of the fruit that’s also a reputed immunity builder.

Low on calories and high on taste, this simple and easy-to-make dish’s recipe has been shared by none other than Chef Pooja Baid, who runs Piccadilly Square and Drumroll, the city’s first bespoke coffee roastery. “This recipe will surely take care of your sudden bouts of sweet cravings and takes just five minutes to put together. Also, it can be relished for days,” says Pooja.

Banana Bread

Ingredients: 3 cups whole-wheat flour (atta) | 1 cup brown sugar (can be substituted with jaggery) | 3 tsp baking powder | 1 tsp baking soda | ½ tsp salt | 1 medium lemon juice | 1 cup water | ½ cup sunflower oil | 2 ripe bananas

Method:

● Mix whole-wheat flour, sugar, baking powder and baking soda in a bowl.

● Pour in water, oil and lemon juice and mix it with a spatula to form a smooth batter.

● Use a fork to mash one ripe banana and add it to the batter.

● Pour the batter into a baking mould or oiled container.

● Slice the remaining banana lengthwise and place it on top.

● Bake at 180 degrees for 35 minutes.

