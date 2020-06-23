Virginia Peanut Soup

Ingredients

· 2 tablespoons butter

· 1 medium onion, chopped

· 6 cups chicken stock

· 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

· 1 cup heavy cream

· 1 1/2 cups natural peanut butter

· 2 teaspoons hot sauce

· 2 limes, juiced

· 2 tablespoons chopped peanuts

· 2 scallions, chopped

Directions

Melt the butter in a heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat. Add the onion and cook until translucent, about 10 minutes. Bring the chicken stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the flour all at once and cook until the mixture has a toasty aroma. Whisk the stock into the flour mixture in a slow, steady stream until smooth. Add the heavy cream and peanut butter to the soup and stir to combine. Stir in the hot sauce and lime juice and season, to taste. Garnish with the chopped peanuts and scallions.

(Shared by Virginia Tourism Corporation, recipe by Chef Stephen Demarco)