Celery meets tequila in this delicious immunity-boosting cocktail recipe
Salsa Margarita
Ingredients:
Tequila
Celery
Coriander
Lemon juice
Honey 15 ml
Rosemary
Lavender salt 1 gm
Method:
Muddle coriander, celery and then add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.
Shake and strain into a margarita glass.
Garnish the rim of the glass with rosemary and lavender salt.
Health benefits of ingredients
Celery is rich in vitamins and minerals with a low glycemic index. You'll enjoy vitamins A, K, and C and minerals like potassium.
Coriander is a wonderful source of dietary fiber, manganese, iron and magnesium.
Tequila may just be the healthiest alcohol as it helps digestion, weight loss and it’s gluten-free!
Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Hessam Hojati on Unsplash