Salsa Margarita

Ingredients:

Tequila 60 ml

Celery 3

Coriander 3

Lemon juice 15 ml

Honey 15 ml

Rosemary

Lavender salt 1 gm

Method:

Muddle coriander, celery and then add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker.

Shake and strain into a margarita glass.

Garnish the rim of the glass with rosemary and lavender salt.

Health benefits of ingredients

Celery is rich in vitamins and minerals with a low glycemic index. You'll enjoy vitamins A, K, and C and minerals like potassium.

Coriander is a wonderful source of dietary fiber, manganese, iron and magnesium.

Tequila may just be the healthiest alcohol as it helps digestion, weight loss and it’s gluten-free!

Shared by Kiron Kumar, Director - F&B at The Park Chennai. Image for representative purposes. Photo credit: Hessam Hojati on Unsplash