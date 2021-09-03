Hyderabad gets a new cafe that serves everything from artisanal pizzas to classic pasta

Every time we hear of a new pizza outlet we are intrigued. So, when Crumbled Cheese opened its doors, we were keen to drop by for a meal. Located in the quieter lanes of Kacheguda, the cafe, which prides itself on its wood-fired pizzas, has quirky decor with bicycles and wheels. Even the lamps and the chairs are designed to fit in with this theme. We headed to the outlet on a weekday for lunch and were not disappointed.

We started our meal with the Classic Garlic Bread which was made in the wood-fired oven and came loaded with cheese. While the buns were soft, smokey and delicious, we recommend it strictly only for cheese lovers. We then moved to the soups section and picked the Smoky Tomato, made with tomatoes, basil leaves, and a slight hint of pepper. We also tried the Soup Creamy Broccoli and it was served in a bread bowl. We enjoyed the addition of cheddar cheese to the dish. The soups came with a side of garlic bread.

Soup Creamy Broccoli

Next up on the menu was pasta and we opted for the Penne Paprika Pasta. This pink sauce pasta was on the spicy side. So, if you have a palate for spice, then this one is right up your alley.

Penne Paprika Pasta

The final pick from the main-course menu was their signature wood-fired pizza. We chose the Alfredo Veg Pizza that was topped with grilled mushroom, sauteed spinach, roasted garlic, cherry tomato, and mozzarella cheese. We loved the thin crust and the cheese took it to a whole new level.

Bicycle themed decor

We also tried two refreshing coolers — Virgin Mojito and Blue Lagoon — which went well with the pizza. We ended our meal with the Tres Lesches Classic, the popular Mexican dessert topped with a generous layer of whipped cream. This was truly decadent.

Tres Lesches

While the café has a limited menu, it does not disappoint with its array of pizza and pasta options. We cannot wait to visit the outlet for a pizza marathon again.

Rs. 600 for two. At Kacheguda.

