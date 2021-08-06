Recipe: This 30 minute Chilli, Tomato & Prawn Linguine is quick and delicious

Chilli, Tomato & Prawn Linguine



Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves four

Ingredients



Sauce

● 3 tablespoons olive oil

● 800 g uncooked large prawns, de-veined and shells removed

● 1 onion, finely chopped

● 2 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

● 2 hot red chillies, finely chopped

● 1 x 400g tin good quality chopped tomatoes

● 125ml water

● ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

● 250ml single cream

● 2 tablespoons light muscovado or brown sugar

● Salt and black pepper, to taste

● 400 g linguine pasta plus lightly salted water



To garnish

● 1 small handful of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

Method

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in the shallow casserole over medium heat. When hot stir-fry the prawns quickly until just pink. Remove from the pan and set to one side. Wipe out the casserole if needed.

2. Add the remaining tablespoon of olive oil to the casserole and sauté the onions and garlic until softened. Add the chilli and continue to cook for 1 minute more.3. Stir in the chopped tomatoes along with the water. Bring to the boil before turning down the heat to low to achieve a slow simmer. Cook without the lid for 15-20 minutes.

4. Whilst the sauce is reducing, cook the pasta in a large saucepan of lightly salted, boiling water

until al dente. Drain and set to one side.

5. Stir the cooked prawns, smoked paprika, cream and sugar into the tomato sauce in the casserole. Season to taste with salt and black pepper.

6. Add the cooked linguine to the sauce and combine making sure all the pasta is well coated. Heat through until piping hot and serve garnished with the roughly chopped coriander leaves.

Quick notes

● Al dente is a term used to describe when the pasta is cooked but still firm to the bite.

● Not overcrowding the pan, by cooking the prawns in batches, will ensure a constant frying

temperature and prevent them from stewing.

● For a milder heat remove the seeds from the chilli and discard. For a much milder taste use either less chilli or a mild variety.

(Shared by Le Creuset)