If you have been craving for prawns, here’s an easy recipe of Semiya Jhinga Fry you can try at home! Executive chef, Varun M.B, from Novotel Hyderabad Airport, shared the recipe with us and said, "This is a perfect evening snack that you can enjoy in these breezy spring evenings with your family and is quite flavourful."

Ingredients:

Prawns: 16 pieces, medium-sized

Vermicelli: Crushed as required

Garlic paste: 1 tablespoon

Cumin powder: ½ teaspoon

Kashmiri red chilli paste: 2 teaspoons

Honey: 1 tablespoon

Lemon juice: 1 tablespoon

Egg: ½

Oil to deep fry

Method:

Shell and devein the prawns keeping the tails intact. Make a slit on each prawn at about one-third distance from the head, bring the tail part and slide it into the slit.

Take all the prawns in a bowl. Add salt, garlic paste, cumin powder, Kashmiri red chilli paste, honey, lemon juice and mix. Add half an egg and mix.

Roll the marinated prawns in crushed vermicelli so that they are well coated. Keep in the refrigerator for about half an hour.

Heat sufficient oil in a kadai on medium heat. Slide the prawns one by one into the hot oil and deep fry till golden brown. Drain and the fried prawns on an absorbent paper.

Serve hot.