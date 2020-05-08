The month that is defined by fasting and feasting is reeling under the gloom of quarantine, but can it hinder the spirit of Ramzaan? No chance, we say. And to help you plan your grand spread during this holy month, we have three adroit chefs to help you cook up a storm in the kitchen. From the thick and creamy haleem to the aromatic biryani and Karkuma Ajwa Doodh, try all of them and stay healthy.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

The Iftar menu at The Westin Kolkata, Rajarhat comprises dishes which have passed down through generations in the history and that reflect the intricacies of Islamic culture. Vivek Kalia, Executive Chef of the star property shares an aromatic biryani recipe to help you bring the grandeur at home.

Zafrani Murg Biryani

Ingredients

Chicken 500 gms |Basmati Rice 500 gms |Chicken stock (reduced) 350 ml |Onion sliced 200 gms |Ginger-garlic paste 100 gms |Coriander Chopped 50 gms |Bay leaf 3-4 |Cinnamon Stick 1-2 |Clove 4-5 |Green cardamom 5-6 |Star anise 1-2 |Black cumin 5 gms |Saffron For flavor |Red chilli powder 10 gms |Beaten yogurt 150 ml |Fresh mint leaves 50 gms |Desi Ghee 150 gms |Salt To taste | Brown onion 50 gms |Rose water 5 ml |Keora water 5 ml

Method

Wash basmati rice and cook with 350 ml of water until parboiled.

Add lemon juice, salt. Mix well and drain excess water.

For the chicken:

Make a paste of Red chili powder and beaten curd, ginger-garlic paste, salt. Coat chicken pieces with the paste and let it marinate for 15-20 minutes.

In a pan, over medium-high heat, add desi ghee and add whole spices. Sauté until oil gets aromatic.

Add sliced onions, saute until lightly browned. Follow by with mint leaves and ginger-garlic paste and sauté for 5 minutes.

Add marinated chicken with 1/2 cup water and cook covered over a low flame for 10-15 minutes.

For the dum:

In a handi, spread alternating layers of rice and chicken masala. Sprinkle with keora water, rose water and saffron milk.

Garnish with ample amount of brown onion, fresh mint leaves , coriander leaves and good amount of desi ghee.

Seal the edges with dough, cover with a lid and a piece of moist cloth and let it get dum on low flame for 20-25 minutes.

Garnish the biryani with fresh mint leaves, coriander leaves and brown onion. Serve with raita.

The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata

The Oberoi Grand has thoughtfully shared two recipes with ingredients that work as immunity boosters during this time of pandemic. Executive Chef Pappu Singh of the iconic property in the city offers, “The recipes provide immunity against flu-like symptoms with the use of whole spices like black pepper, fresh turmeric, ginger, saffron and jeera. Also, the proteins in milk, ghee, chickpeas and meat make the body stronger and heal faster.”

Karkuma Ajwa Doodh

Ingredients

Fresh turmeric root 1 inch |Fresh ginger 1inches |250ml Milk (almond milk or cow milk) |2 tsp sweetener (honey maple syrup)|3 nos dates

Method

Grate ginger and turmeric and mix it with the warm milk.

Strain the milk into a glass

Sweeten with milk

Garnish with chopped dates

Serve hot or cold as preferred

Zafrani Murgh Motia Pulao

Ingredients

Onion 1 dice | Tomato 1dice |Whole garam masala(cardamom, cinnamon, bay leaf, mace, black pepper) | Ginger julienne 1 inch |Garlic flakes 5 |Black channa 20 gm |Chickpea 20gm |Raisin 5gm |Cashew 5gm |Almond 5gm |Mint 2gm |Coriander 2gm |Sunflower seed 5gm |Pumpkin seed 5gm |Rice 70gm |Chicken 200gm |Ghee 20gm |Turmeric 3gm |Salt 2gm |Saffron 1gm |Milk 50ml |Jeera powder 3gm |Garam masala 3gm |Green chilli 2 nos

Method

In a heavy bottom pan heat ghee.

Saute whole garam masala in the ghee and add ginger, garlic, onion and chilli till golden

Add the chicken and milk and cook for some time.

Add the dry powder spices , turmeric, jeera powder and garam masala.

Add the black channa, chickpeas and tomato.

Cook for 5 minutes and add the rice and cook for 10 more minutes.

Sprinkle saffron and ghee.

Put the pulao on dum by sealing it for 15 minutes. Serve hot

The Park, Kolkata

Apart from being a popular dish for Iftar, Haleem aids in immunity building because of its compositions and balance of proteins, vitamins and fats. And this Ramzaan Chef Sharad Dewan, Regional Director Food Productions, The Park Hotels, helps you to make your pot of haleem with these easy steps.

Haleem

Ingredients

Lamb 750 gms |Chana dal 100gm |Dalia 200gm |Onion thinly sliced 400 gms |Ginger and garlic paste 40 gms |Ghee 300 gms |Lemon juice 30 ml |Kashmiri red chilli powder 4 tsp |Coriander powder 2 tsp |Cumin powder 2 tsp |Salt To taste |Garam masala powder 1 tsp |Coriander whole 1 tsp |Cumin whole ½ tsp |Paan ki jad 3 gms |Khas ki jad 5 gms |Kapoor kathli 3 gms |Bay leaves 2 nos |Dry rose petal 2 gms |Patthar ka phool 3 gms |Sandal wood powder 1 tsp |Black pepper corn whole 5 nos |Kebab chini 5 nos

For Garnish

Golden fried onion 30 gms|Fine chopped green chilli 4 nos |Fine chopped ginger 10 gms |Lemon wedges 4 nos |Fine chopped fresh mint 30 gms |Fine chopped fresh coriander leaves 50 gms

Method

Wash and soak the chana dal and dalia for 4 hrs, boil them separately and keep aside.

Heat ghee in a kadhai and fry the onions till golden brown.

Add ginger and garlic paste and sauté well.

Add chilli powder, coriander powder and cumin powder.

Add the mutton and salt and stir well. Add water and keep it aside for slow cooking.

In a separate handi, stir the dalia and dal on a slow flame till it gets a thick sticky consistency.

Now add the dal and dalia mixture to the mutton with chopped coriander and mint leaves.

Stir well and continuously and finally finish with lemon juice.

Now take Coriander whole, cumin whole, paan ki jad, khas ki jad, kapoor kathi, rose petals, sandal wood powder, bay leaves, patthar ka phool, kebab chini and black pepper corn in a muslin cloth, tie well and boil in water for 10 minutes.

Add the water to the haleem along with garam masala and stir constantly till it gets thick sticky consistency.

Garnish with green chilli, lemon juice, ginger, coriander, mint and brown onion.

Serve with rogni roti and qorma.