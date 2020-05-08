Mor kozhambu (Buttermilk gravy)



Ingredients

Grated coconut 200gms

Green chilli 10gms

Cumin seeds 5gms

Curd 500 gms

Besan 10gms

Hing 1 pinch

Tempering:

Coconut oil 15ml

Urad dal 2gms

Mustard seeds 2gms

Jeera 2gms

Curry leaves 5nos

Whole red chillies 2

Method

Take grated coconut, green chilli and cumin seeds in a mixer and prepare a paste. Keep aside.

In a clean container, add curd, turmeric powder and besan and mix well.

Take a clean cooking vessel, add both the above items, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 25

to 30 minutes. Add a pinch of hing (asofeotida). Cool and store well.

When required, take desired quantity in a vessel and heat with choice of vegetables (okra/white

pumpkin dice/ banana stem dice) till the vegetables cook, check for seasoning and temper.



Benefit: The sourness of the curd and spices in this dish helps it stay good for extended period of time.

(Contributed by ITC Grand Chola.)