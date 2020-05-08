Recipe: This delicious Buttermilk gravy is exactly what you need to stay cool this summer
Mor kozhambu (Buttermilk gravy)
Ingredients
Grated coconut 200gms
Green chilli 10gms
Cumin seeds 5gms
Curd 500 gms
Besan 10gms
Hing 1 pinch
Tempering:
Coconut oil 15ml
Urad dal 2gms
Mustard seeds 2gms
Jeera 2gms
Curry leaves 5nos
Whole red chillies 2
Method
Take grated coconut, green chilli and cumin seeds in a mixer and prepare a paste. Keep aside.
In a clean container, add curd, turmeric powder and besan and mix well.
Take a clean cooking vessel, add both the above items, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 25
to 30 minutes. Add a pinch of hing (asofeotida). Cool and store well.
When required, take desired quantity in a vessel and heat with choice of vegetables (okra/white
pumpkin dice/ banana stem dice) till the vegetables cook, check for seasoning and temper.
Benefit: The sourness of the curd and spices in this dish helps it stay good for extended period of time.
(Contributed by ITC Grand Chola.)