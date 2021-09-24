Hyderabad's Simply South by chef Chalapathi Rao opens its doors with new additions to its menu

Helmed by chef Chalapathi Rao, known for his expertise in Andhra and Telangana cuisines, Simply South is a one-stop-destination for local delicacies. The restaurant, which was closed since the first lockdown, has now opened its doors with a few new additions to its menu. It also has a new look, but we felt it still hasn’t lost its essence. With Carnatic music playing in the backdrop of its rustic interiors, the place will immediately transport you to the times of Bapu and Ramana.

On a Saturday afternoon, we headed for lunch with the chef, who is now busy juggling his days with the restaurant and being a judge on MasterChef Telugu.

Chef Chalapathi Rao

We started our tasting with two classic starters from their Prarambham section. Our first pick was the Saggubiyyam Vada, made with sago and cheese. They were crispy and very light on the stomach, in spite of being deep-fried.

Saggubiyyam Vada

We then moved to the Telangana Pacchi Mirchi Kodi — chicken cooked in a green chilli paste. This dish was flavourful and spicy to say the least.

Telangana Pacchi Mirchi Kodi

From their maincourse menu, the chef suggested we try a bit of everything and curated a specialised thali for us with Simply South’s signature meat-based dishes, (their menu currently serves only vegetarian fare in the thali). We began with puris and paired them with the Kodi Eguru. The meat was juicy and the subtle hint of spices added a deep flavour to it. We also tried the Gongura Royalu, a prawn curry made with sorrel leaves, green chillies, and red chillies. What we liked about this dish was that while it was high on spice, the tangy and the umami notes from the prawns balanced the flavours. Next in the thali was the Mutton Pepper Fry. The pepper-based dish is heavy on curry leaves and green chillies and though we enjoyed it a lot, we recommend the dish only to spice lovers.

Delicacies from Simply South

We followed this up with the Chapa Pulusu and paired it with steamed rice. This one was the standout dish for us. The perfect aroma of the curry and the balance of spices paired well with the plain rice.

The outlet also had an array of desserts, but what we found to be the most alluring was the Elaneer Payasam — coconut-based dessert which wasn’t too sweet, but was very refreshing. This was the perfect way to finish our meal after all the heat from the spices.

Elaneer Payasam

The meal at the revamped Simply South, satisfied us with the traditional specialities from the Telugu-speaking states. If you enjoy meat-based dishes, then their offerings are a must-try.

Rs 900 for two. At Film Nagar.

— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com