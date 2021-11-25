Thanksgiving special: From Roasted Turkey to Duck Au Vin, here's what Hyderabad is offering this year

It is Thanksgiving and what better way than a festive fiesta to celebrate the day? From traditional turkeys to pies, here's what restaurants and hotels in Hyderabad are whipping up this season.



Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel

The chefs at Radisson Blu have curated an elaborate dinner at their terrace lounge, Chill Restaurant & Terrace. On the menu are Traditional Roasted Turkey, Peccan Duck, and Sparkling Wine. You can also opt for some of their classics such as Mongolian Chicken, Lamb Ragout Cannelloni, and Dark Chocolate Truffle. Rs 1,999 ++ for one. On November 25. Timings: 7 pm to 11 pm.



Taj Deccan Hyderabad

Taj Deccan's Arena known for its decadent dishes is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The buffet includes options like Turkey, Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pie, Tart, and other thanksgiving delights. Rs. 2,499 for a meal. On November 25. Timings: 7:30 pm to 11:30 pm.



Vivanta Hyderabad

A lavish and traditional Thanksgiving dinner sets the stage for celebrations at Vivanta Hyderabad. The team is offering delicacies like turkey, pumpkin pie, veg casserole, baked sweet potatoes. End your feast with a rich apple pie. Rs 2,021 for a meal. On November 25. Timings: 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm.



Autumn Leaf Cafe

Autumn Leaf Cafe offers dependable classics. Choose from Cranberry Chicken Salad, Turkey Confit, Duck Au Vin, and Mulled Wine. Expect desserts like Mixed Berry Pie and Chocolate Oat Bar. Rs. 320 upwards. On November 25.