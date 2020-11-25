Thanksgiving is here and while it is not the same, the day demands you to count your blessings and have a celebratory dinner, even if it means cooking a small meal for your family. And, if you are looking for some options, we have recipes for soup, some main course options (including Roast Turkey!) and a dessert to complete your meal. And, for plant-enthusiasts out there, we also have a vegan recipe. Let us know which one will be served on your table this year!

1. Pumpkin Soup

By Chef Anshuman Bali, Executive Chef, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar





Ingredients: Pumpkin- 500 gms, garlic- 10 gms, rosemary- 01 spring, onion- 10 gms, unsalted butter- 10 gms, salt- 05 gms, white pepper- 02 gms, olive oil- 10 ml, assorted seeds- 05 gms

Method:

• Cut the pumpkin into small pieces and marinate with salt, pepper, crushed garlic and rosemary leaves. (Use butternut squash if available)

• Roast it in a preheated oven at 180 degrees for 10-12 mins.

• Saute olive oil in a pan and add chopped onion and garlic.

• Add the roasted pumpkin and some stock to the pan and let it simmer for 10-12 mins.

• Blend the soup to a fine consistency, add butter to it and reheat to serving temperature.

• Serve it in a soup bowl, sprinkle toasted assorted seeds over it and enjoy it hot.



Related | Thanksgiving special: From Roast Turkey to Pumpkin Pie, here's what Mumbai restaurants are offering

2. Butternut Squash & Sage Lasagne

By Foodhall







Ingredients: For butternut & pepper filling mixture: butternut squash/ roasted pumpkin -500 gm, onion diced - 1 large diced, garlic minced - 2 tsp, olive oil - 2 tbsp, red/ yellow pepper (cut into dices) - 1 cup each, tomato concasse - 2 cups, thyme - 1 tsp, salt as required, black pepper as required, sage - 1 tsp, parmesan cheese - 1/2 cup

Final assembly: Butternut & pepper filling - 1 kg, pasta sheet (blanched) - 1 packet, sorrento carrettiera sauce - 200gm, cheese sauce - 200gm, mozzarella cheese grated - 1 cup, parmesan cheese grated - 1/2 cup, parsley chopped - 1 tbsp, sage leaves as required

Method:

• Cut the Pumpkin into large chunks. Add salt, pepper, olive oil and sage, and roast in the oven

• Heat oil and saute chopped garlic, diced onion and diced red/yellow peppers.

• When still crunchy, add the tomato sauce/concasse

• Season with salt, pepper and chopped thyme

• Once cooked, add the diced roasted pumpkin and mix well.

For assembly:

• Boil Water with salt and olive oil. Boil the store-bought pasta sheet to al dente as per cooking instruction. Drain and cool, put oil and keep separate

• Put a thin layer of cheese sauce at the base of a lined baking dish & place the pasta sheet.

• Put tomato sauce on the sheet and a layer of butternut mixture

• Drizzle cheese sauce over the vegetable mix and sprinkle grated mozzarella cheese on top and cover with a boiled pasta sheet. Again repeat the tomato sauce, vegetable mixture, cheese sauce and grated mozzarella cheese layer on top and repeat to have a total of four to five layers altogether one on top of another. Cover the top layer with a pasta sheet

• Pour tomato sauce and cover the top with grated parmesan & mozzarella cheese

• Bake @ 200 degrees C for 20-25 minutes or until the top is golden brown

• Cool and sprinkle chopped parsley on top garnish with fried sage leaves.

3. Roast Turkey

By Jose Thomas, Executive Chef - Vivanta Goa, Panaji





Ingredients: Whole turkey – 4- 5 kg

For Brine water: Salt – 200gm, brown sugar – 100gm, peppercorn – 10gm, ginger(chopped)– 10gm, water 5 litre

Stuffing: Apple wedges – 150gms, orange- 01 no, onion (cut into two pieces) - 02 no, garlic cloves -30 gm, carrots (diced) – 100 gm

For Marination: Soft butter – 500gm, lemon (zest) – 1 no, chopped parsley-50gm, crushed black pepper -1 tbsp

Method:

• Combine all the ingredients for brine water and soak the turkey for 8 hours in the refrigerator below 5 degrees.

• Remove Turkey from the brine and rinse with cold water, dry it.

• Stuff turkey with the ingredients for stuffing. Cross the legs and tie it so that the stuffing is intact while roasting.

• Mix all ingredients mentioned in the marinade and apply it on the turkey. While applying the marinade ensure that the skin is slightly slit for the marinade gets in between skin and meat without damaging the skin.

• Roast Turkey at 160c for 60minutes.

• Remove the juice released from the turkey and pour it on the top. Roast again at 180 c for 20-25 minutes.

• To be served with butter roasted vegetables.



4. Roasted Chicken

By Chef Paul Kinny, Director of Culinary, The St. Regis Mumbai





Ingredients: Spring chicken - 1, dijon mustard - 30 g, black pepper - 10 g, maldon salt - 20 g, butter - 100 g, thyme - 10 g, onion - 50 g, carrot - 50 g, fennel - 50 g, olive oil - 30 ml

Method:

• Preheat the oven to 220 degrees C.

• Rinse the chicken inside and out. Remove any excess fat and leftover pin feathers and pat the outside dry.

• Liberally salt and pepper the inside of the chicken.

• Stuff the cavity with a bunch of thyme, both halves of lemon, and all the garlic.

• Brush the outside of the chicken with the butter & Dijon mustard and sprinkle again with salt and pepper.

• Tie the legs together with kitchen string and tuck the wing tips under the body of the chicken.

• Toss onions, carrots, and fennel with salt, pepper, 20 sprigs of thyme, and olive oil. Spread around the bottom of the roasting pan and place the chicken on top.

• Roast the chicken for 1 1/2 hours, or until the juices run clear when you cut between a leg and thigh.

• Remove the chicken and vegetables to a platter and cover with aluminum foil for about 20 minutes.

• Slice the chicken onto a platter and serve it with the vegetables, Potatoes & Jus.

5. Drunken Cafreal Roast

By Shyam Longani, Executive Chef, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Goa





Ingredients: For marinade: Chicken - 1 medium, oil - 1 tbsp, Goan vinegar - 2 tbsp, ginger & garlic paste -2 tbsp, salt - 2 tbsp

For The Cafreal Masala: Fresh coriander leaves - 1 bunch, fresh mint leaves - ¼ bunch, green chillies (more or less to taste) - 3 nos, garlic cloves - 8 nos, ginger - 1 inch, cloves - 10 nos, cinnamon stick - 1 inch, cumin seeds -1 tsp, vegetable oil - 8 tbsp, turmeric - 1 tsp, black pepper - 1 tsp, local brandy - 90 ml

Method:

• Wash and clean the chicken. Apply ginger-garlic paste, salt, vinegar and oil, keep aside for 45 minutes.

• In a small frying pan, add cumin seeds, cloves and cinnamon stick. Dry roast the spices till you get the aroma.

• Grindall the spices, remaining ingredients and 45 ml of brandy to make a fine-textured Cafreal masala.

• Rub the Cafreal masala inside and out of the chicken. Carefully separate the skin from the meat and place some of the marinades between the skin and meat.

• Leave to marinate for six hours or overnight.

To roast the marinated chicken:

• Preheat your oven to 200c/400f.

• Place the chicken in an ovenproof dish and roast for 40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked. The liquid should run clear when you stick a knife into the breast.

• Remove from the oven and place the chickens on a warm serving platter to rest for about 15 minutes.

• Meanwhile, deglaze a saucepan with remaining brandy and reduce the pan juices over medium heat. Add some of the cafreal masala and cook until a sauce-like consistency is formed.

• Serve alongside with roasted vegetables and potato wedges, drizzle the additional sauce.

6. Dates & Sticky Coffee Pudding

By Rachel Goenka, CEO & Founder of The Chocolate Spoon Company





Ingredients: For the Pudding: Dates - 125gms pitted and roughly chopped, boiling water - 1 cup, unsalted butter - 4tbsps, brown sugar - 1 cup, eggs - 2, vanilla essence - 10ml, all-purpose flour - 1 cup, baking soda - 1tsp, kosher salt - ¼tsp, ice-cream

For the Toffee Sauce: Heavy cream - 1 cup, unsalted butter - 6tbsps, brown sugar - ½ cup, kosher salt - ¼tsp

For the candied Ginger: Fresh ginger - 1cup (Julian cut), castor sugar for coating - 3tbsp, grain sugar - 1 cup, water

Instructions:

• Preheat oven to 180C/350F (standard) or 160C/320F (fan/convection) and grease 7 pudding moulds with butter

• Combine the boiling water, chopped dates, and baking soda in a measuring jug, stir, and leave to sit for about 20 minutes until lukewarm.

• Meanwhile, combine the butter, sugar in a food mixer using a paddle, then mix in the eggs, vanilla, salt, and flour until just combined. Stir in the cooled date mixture. Pour the batter into the moulds 2/3 of the way up. Bake for 25 minutes, or until a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean.

• The top of the pudding should be set but the centre of the dish should still have a slight wobble to it. Using a toothpick or skewer, poke holes all over, down to the bottom of the pan, spoon over 1 tbsp of toffee sauce per pudding. Leave to soak

Toffee Sauce:

• To make the sauce, melt the butter and sugar together in a small saucepan and add the cream. Heat over a low to medium flame until the mixture reaches a boil. Simmer for up to a minute then turn off the heat. The sauce will thicken as it sits

Candied Ginger:

• Peel the ginger and cut it into the thinnest possible slices using a mandolin or chef’s knife. Place the slices in a medium saucepan and cover with enough water to submerge them. Bring to a boil, then turn the heat down to medium-low, cover, and simmer until tender. The slices will be a deeper shade of yellow and have a more rubbery consistency. Reserve 1/4 cup cooking liquid and drain.

• Return the ginger to the pot along with the reserved cooking liquid and the sugar. Bring to a rapid simmer over a high flame. Turn the heat down to medium and continue to simmer the ginger, stirring frequently, until the liquid has evaporated and the sugar begins to crystallize, about 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer the ginger immediately to a cooling rack or parchment-lined sheet pan. Spread in an even layer until cool enough to touch. Discard the excess ginger sugar, or reserve for another use.

• Turn pudding moulds upside down on a serving plate.

• Serve with the rest of the warmed sauce, ice-cream and candied ginger toppings.

7. Raw Jackfruit Shikampuri Kebabs

By Sayuli Pai Raiker, Consultant Chef at Wakao Foods





Ingredients: Part cooked/boiled and shredded young jackfruit - 1cup, chana dal/ split Bengal gram - 1tbsp, ginger - 1tsp, garlic - 1.5tsp, cumin powder - 1tsp, coriander powder - 1.5tsp, Garam masala - 1/2tsp, amchoor - 1/4tsp, whole peppercorns - 5-6, salt - to taste

Method:

• Blitz the above ingredients for 5 seconds, it is enough for it to mix and become a smooth paste.

• Add coriander leaves (1tbsp finely chopped), green chillies (1 finely chopped), Onion (1 medium, finely chopped)

• Mix into the jackfruit and put the mix away in the fridge for an hour.

• Shape the kebab mix into flat round cutlets, spoon in a small dollop of coconut yoghurt and shaped into balls before flattening them again into what Shikampuri Kebabs look like. Let these sit in the freezer again for another hour. Shallow fry them to a perfect char on a flat pan.

• Serve with spicy coriander mint chutney, raw onion rings and lemon.

