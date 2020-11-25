This Thanksgiving, count your blessings and remind one another of the many reasons to be grateful for. And, while you do so, let your favourite restaurant take care of your feast. And, if stepping outside your home is not something you are comfortable with, let your favourite restaurant cook the turkey your way and bring it to your house.



Here’s our guide to help you indulge in a traditional Thanksgiving feast in Mumbai:

1. JW Marriott



Celebrate the warm sense of gratitude for the good things in life and togetherness at the lavish Thanksgiving dinner at JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar’s all-day dining restaurant, JW Café. Alongside the classics like Pumpkin & pecan soup, Indian kebabs, Mushroom and corn mini quiches, Artichoke pepper gratin, the dinner spread will also feature a biryani station, a live Asian wok, a live pasta station and a carving station that will serve Butter sage roasted Turkey with traditional accompaniments.

Plus, there will be desserts like Classic Pumpkin Pie, Old Fashion Pecan Cake, Warm Apple Cobbler, Orange Blossom Brownie Fingers amongst the others.

When: Nov 26, 7 pm – 10 pm

Priced at : INR 1,900 + taxes

2. Slink & Bardot





Slink & Bardot’s Chef Vidit Aren has curated an all-American Thanksgiving feast which boasts of flavours, ingredients, and cooking techniques that bring you a host of traditional dishes. So, one can expect American Butterball Roast Turkey, Caramelised Brussels Sprouts, Ancient Grain & Feta Salad, Pumpkin Pie, Milk Chocolate Tart and a lot more.

When: Nov 26 to Nov 30, 7 pm - 11:30 pm

Price: Dine-in - INR 18,000 + taxes, Delivery - INR 20,000 + taxes (serves 8 - 10 individuals)

3. Qualia’s Table of Love



At Qualia, Chef Rahul Akerkar has curated a Thanksgiving-special a la carte menu, available for dining in as well as delivery. Diners can kick-off their meal with nibbles like Savoury Scones and Duck Jaffle. The small plates menu features dishes like Smoked Burrata, Brussel sprouts and Yellowfin Tuna Crudo, and the main course menu features heartier plates that include Turkey Porchetta, Chestnut Gnocchi Ripieni, and Crispy Pork Belly. Vegetarian diners can try the Wood-Fired Pumpkin Keftedes. For desserts, there are options like Brown Butter Pecan Pie and Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee.

When: Nov 26 to Nov 29, 5 pm - 11: 30 pm

4. Boteco





Celebrate with your loved ones while you indulge in some traditional favourites such as roasted turkey breast with cranberry glaze and bacon and turkey gravy, ham and cheese cigars, brined sautéed french beans in garlic oil, accompanied with herb rice, mashed potatoes, charcoal roasted sweet corn, cranberry sauce and an assorted bread basket. To end your evening on a sweet note, indulge yourself with a mini Apple pie. Additionally, there is a complimentary glass of wine to complete the meal.

When: Nov 26 to Nov 29



5. ITC Grand Central



​A lavish and traditional Thanksgiving brunch sets the stage for celebrations at ITC Grand Central’s Hornby's Pavilion. The culinary team is offering dishes like Roast stuffed turkey with cranberry & roast gravy, Mashed potatoes, Glaced carrots, Corn on the cob, Green bean and sweet potato casserole, Mac n Cheese and Candied Yam.

When: Nov 29, 12:30 pm - 3:30 pm

6. Bastian







Thanksgiving celebration is an annual affair at Bastian, Bandra! This year, they have curated a special menu that features a traditional American style turkey with gravy alongside accompaniments like vegetarian and non-vegetarian stuffing, mushroom gravy, cranberry sauce, green beans, charred corn, delicious smoked ribs, kale salad, mac & cheese, butter wild mushrooms, teriyaki broccoli, crispy spiced salt chicken, prawn boil, kung pao tofu, roasted tenderloin, mashed potatoes and staples like Mantou (steamed or fried), garlic or cheese naan, freshly baked pav, garlic rice and jasmine rice.

To end the delicious feast on a sweet note, indulge in mini apple and mini pumpkin pies or their ice cream sundaes.

When: November 27, 7 pm onwards.

Price: INR 5,000+ taxes (for ages 15 years and above, excluding alcohol, includes select soft beverages), INR 2500+ taxes (for ages 9-14 years, including select soft beverages)

Delivery: One can also pre-order whole imported turkey (for INR 18,000 plus taxes) at their home. This turkey will come with gravy. Sides and accompaniments will be priced separately on a la carte.



7. Renaissance Mumbai

Celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi has curated a special Thanksgiving Sunday brunch at Renaissance’ Lake View Café. Guests can enjoy Jerk Roasted Stuffed Turkey, Green Beans Casserole, Candied Yams, Mashed Potatoes and of course the traditional signature Cranberry sauce with other sumptuous dishes, special breads, coldcuts, icecreams and a lot more.

When: Nov 29, 12 pm to 4 pm

Price: INR 2945 ++ and INR 3495 ++ (with alcohol)



8. The St Regis Mumbai





For the Thanksgiving dinner at Seven Kitchens, the Chefs have curated a menu with signature dishes from Asia, America, Japan, China, Mexico, Thailand, France, Turkey and India. The bountiful spread would feature delicacies such as Turkey Nigiri, Turkey Kebabs, Lemon & Chili Marinate, Turkey & Sweet Pepper Tacos, Cilantro & Mint Mayo, Sriracha Turkey Salad, Ice Berg Cup, Mini Turkey Burgers, Leg Meat Patty Pan Grilled, Butter Turkey, Tandoori Turkey cooked the Butter Chicken way. To round off the meal on a sweet note, they also have an enticing range of decadent desserts.

When: Nov 26, 7 pm to 11:30 pm

Price: INR 2200 plus taxes

9. The Clearing House

The Clearing House presents Better Together, a series of unique family-style dining experiences that includes a traditional turkey feast planned with trimmings, accompaniments, cannelloni, pie, and more.

Please note that this isn't a course-wise menu but an informal feast designed for groups of six with a selection of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to suit everyone.

To enjoy the experience at home, one can pre-order their Butterball Turkey with all its accompaniments, Classic Pumpkin Pie, Apple Pistachio Crumble Pie or our Honey Walnut Pie 48 hrs prior and enjoy the delicious feast at home.

10. Foodhall





You can’t beat the classics when it comes to Thanksgiving, and Foodhall has everything you need for a family feast -the Thanksgiving Turkey, with Butter-roasted Turkey Breast served with Sweet Potato Mash, Braised Brussels Sprouts, and Cranberry. Reduction to Stuffed Roasted Chicken with Maple Mustard Lacquered Chicken, Sausage Stuffed Baked Apple, Braised Root Vegetables and Mushroom Veloute and some more.

When: Until November 26

11. Tiqri, Taj Santacruz

Helmed by Executive Chef Nitin Mathur, Taj Santacruz team is excited to recreate the festivities of Thanksgiving in the comfort of your homes, by delivering the experience to your doorstep. One can choose from their Western and Indian Thanksgiving menu, which feature dishes like Turkey Roulade with Cranberry Compote, Roast Chicken with Red Pepper Jus, Potato Cashew Curry, Granny Smith Apple Pie, Gajar Khoya Halwa and more!

When: Nov 22 to Nov 29

Price: Meal for two - INR 5,000 + taxes.