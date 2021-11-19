Recipe: This Poached Fish with Pumpkin and House salad is a perfect fit for a detox

Poached Fish with Pumpkin and House salad

Looking for recipes to detox before the wedding season kicks in? Then, look no further than this Poached Fish with Pumpkin and House salad. This easy-to-make salad recipe also happens to be the go-to dish of the Director Culinary Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Chef Kailash Gundupalli. He is known for making complex and modern dishes simple. With just a handful of ingredients, this four-step fish salad recipe is a must-try. Check the recipe out here...

Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Ingredients:

Murrel fish fillet, skinless firm-textured - 600 grams | Kaffir lime leaves, coarsely torn - 5 | Ground coriander - 1 teaspoon | Ground cumin - 1 teaspoon | Ground Chilli - 1 teaspoon | Butternut pumpkin, peeled and cut into 5 cm slices - 400 grams | Fish sauce - 1 tablespoon | Soft light palm sugar - 1 tablespoon

Method:

● Firstly, steam the fish infused with the kaffir lime. Allow it to cook, until the fish is cooked through, and then shred it.

● Now, add palm sugar to taste and spoon over the fish.

● Slow roast the pumpkin and cut it into thin slices, arrange it on a plate and layer the poached fish.

● For a salad, you can combine your favourite greens and season with ground masalas, olive oil, salt and pepper.  

