Recipe: This Poached Fish with Pumpkin and House salad is a perfect fit for a detox

Looking for recipes to detox before the wedding season kicks in? Then, look no further than this Poached Fish with Pumpkin and House salad. This easy-to-make salad recipe also happens to be the go-to dish of the Director Culinary Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre, Chef Kailash Gundupalli. He is known for making complex and modern dishes simple. With just a handful of ingredients, this four-step fish salad recipe is a must-try. Check the recipe out here...

Chef Kailash Gundupalli

Ingredients:

Murrel fish fillet, skinless firm-textured - 600 grams | Kaffir lime leaves, coarsely torn - 5 | Ground coriander - 1 teaspoon | Ground cumin - 1 teaspoon | Ground Chilli - 1 teaspoon | Butternut pumpkin, peeled and cut into 5 cm slices - 400 grams | Fish sauce - 1 tablespoon | Soft light palm sugar - 1 tablespoon

Method:

● Firstly, steam the fish infused with the kaffir lime. Allow it to cook, until the fish is cooked through, and then shred it.

● Now, add palm sugar to taste and spoon over the fish.

● Slow roast the pumpkin and cut it into thin slices, arrange it on a plate and layer the poached fish.

● For a salad, you can combine your favourite greens and season with ground masalas, olive oil, salt and pepper.