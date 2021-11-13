Check out these two recipes perfect for a winter evening, Scrambled egg thukpa and Jhol momo
Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food. Check out these winter-friendly recipes from the lap of the Himalayas
Scrambled egg thukpa
Ingredients:
50 gm hakka noodles | Chopped onions and vegetables of your choice, For non-vegetarians, minced chicken | 1 egg | 3 tbsps sweet chilli sauce | 2 garlic cloves | 2 tsps soy sauce | Vegetable broth | Oil | Cumin powder | Garam masala | Salt
Method:
● Cook the noodles, make sure that they are al-dente.
● Chop the vegetables and set them aside.
● Heat a wide pan and add oil.
● Add the chopped onion and garlic.
● Saute till the onions turn translucent.
● Add the chopped veggies.
● Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes.
● Add Garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well.
● Add water and vegetable broth.
● Let it simmer for 5 minutes.
● Add the cooked noodles and cumin powder.
● Mix well and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.
● Check for salt and spice at this stage. Adjust accordingly.
● Add the scrambled egg on top of the thukpa.
Jhol Momo
Ingredients:
For Jhol, 1 tbsp vegetable oil | 1 large or two small tomatoes, chopped | 1 bulb of garlic | Dried red chillies (as per spice tolerance) | Green chillies (as per spice tolerance) | 2 tsp cumin seeds | 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, finely powdered | 2 tbsp soybean, finely powdered | 2 tbsp salt (or as per taste) | 2 tbsp vegetable oil | 300 ml water
Preparation:
● Heat oil in a deep pan.
● Add the smashed garlic bulb, chillies (green and red) and cumin seeds.
● After this is fried well, add powdered soybean, sesame and tomatoes. Fry it for a few minutes on low heat and add water.
● Let it boil for a few minutes. Wait until a thin layer of oil forms on top of the Jhol and add salt.
● The Jhol is ready, but don’t add the moms immediately.
● Serve the momos in a deep plate and pour the Jhol over them.
● Make sure that the momos float, so be generous with the Jhol.
(Dipesh Ghimiray, co-owner and a chef at Aama’s— a Nepalese restaurant near UoH, Gachibowli)