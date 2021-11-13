Check out these two recipes perfect for a winter evening, Scrambled egg thukpa and Jhol momo

Speak of winter and the go-to comfort food is soups. This season, add some spice to the cold days with authentic mountain food. Check out these winter-friendly recipes from the lap of the Himalayas



Scrambled egg thukpa



Ingredients:



50 gm hakka noodles | Chopped onions and vegetables of your choice, For non-vegetarians, minced chicken | 1 egg | 3 tbsps sweet chilli sauce | 2 garlic cloves | 2 tsps soy sauce | Vegetable broth | Oil | Cumin powder | Garam masala | Salt



Method:

● Cook the noodles, make sure that they are al-dente.

● Chop the vegetables and set them aside.

● Heat a wide pan and add oil.

● Add the chopped onion and garlic.

● Saute till the onions turn translucent.

● Add the chopped veggies.

● Mix well and cook for a couple of minutes.

● Add Garam masala, sweet chilli sauce, soy sauce and mix well.

● Add water and vegetable broth.

● Let it simmer for 5 minutes.

● Add the cooked noodles and cumin powder.

● Mix well and let it simmer for 2-3 minutes.

● Check for salt and spice at this stage. Adjust accordingly.

● Add the scrambled egg on top of the thukpa.



Jhol Momo



Ingredients:



For Jhol, 1 tbsp vegetable oil | 1 large or two small tomatoes, chopped | 1 bulb of garlic | Dried red chillies (as per spice tolerance) | Green chillies (as per spice tolerance) | 2 tsp cumin seeds | 2 tbsp white sesame seeds, finely powdered | 2 tbsp soybean, finely powdered | 2 tbsp salt (or as per taste) | 2 tbsp vegetable oil | 300 ml water



Preparation:

● Heat oil in a deep pan.

● Add the smashed garlic bulb, chillies (green and red) and cumin seeds.

● After this is fried well, add powdered soybean, sesame and tomatoes. Fry it for a few minutes on low heat and add water.

● Let it boil for a few minutes. Wait until a thin layer of oil forms on top of the Jhol and add salt.

● The Jhol is ready, but don’t add the moms immediately.

● Serve the momos in a deep plate and pour the Jhol over them.

● Make sure that the momos float, so be generous with the Jhol.



(Dipesh Ghimiray, co-owner and a chef at Aama’s— a Nepalese restaurant near UoH, Gachibowli)