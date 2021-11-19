Hyderabad-based Rolling Pins Patisserie is all about delectable French desserts such as tarts and cake logs  

Each time a dessert place pops up in the city, it catches our attention. With home kitchens reinventing traditional desserts in novel ways, we are filled with anticipation. One such outlet that has been receiving rave reviews about the wide range of options that its menu has to offer is Rolling Pins Pâtisserie. The brainchild of Smita Gupta, the kitchen rolls out a range of tea cakes, brownies, muffins and tarts. Smita shares her love for baking with us and adds that her brand is an attempt to introduce the City Of Nawabs to French indulgence.

Brownie points

Rolling Pins Pâtisserie introduced us to their best-sellers and our first impression was sweet, to say the least. We started with sampling their Red Velvet Cream Cheese Brownies. The brownies were topped with a layer of cream cheese and stuffed with the same. They were velvet smooth and generously sweet. Meanwhile, the Chocolate Soufflé Cupcakes with Mint Cream are airy, light and the addition of mint cream gives it a refreshing flavour. But, we recommend you pick this only if you enjoy mint in your desserts.

Chocolate Soufflé Cupcakes with Mint Cream

Next up was the Raspberry Panna Cotta. This classic vanilla-flavoured panna cotta was wobbly and topped with a layer of raspberry cream. While we would have preferred more flavour in this dessert, the hint of fruity notes made up for it.

Death by coffee

The kitchen also offers a range of tarts that have become quite popular around town. We picked their Cappuccino Tarts, which were piped with thick coffee-chocolate cream and topped with tiny scoops of whipped coffee cream. The goodness of chocolate and cappuccino felt luxurious and let us sink momentarily into dessert heaven.

Cappuccino Tarts

Our final option from the tasting was the Choco Cappuccino Log. Interestingly, this is a flourless cake and was baked with eggs, coffee and chocolate. We must admit that the cake was moist and what we really liked about the log was that the flavours were not overpowering and there was a perfect balance of coffee and chocolate. What else? It was generously loaded with irresistible Grand Marnier cream, a type of whipped cream made with classic French orange liqueur. This one too hit the spot.

Choco Cappuccino Log

Rs. 900 for two. Available online.

