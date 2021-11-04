Two Delhi-based star chefs share traditional yet guilt-free dessert recipes
Chefs from two of Delhi's best hotels share traditional yet guilt-free dessert recipes that are perfect to try this Diwali.
GOND KE LADDU GRANOLA BAR WITH FRESH COCONUT AND PALM JAGGERY
INGREDIENTS
-
Ghee: 6 tbsp
-
Gond (edible gum): 1/2 cup
-
Cashew: 2 tbsp
-
Almonds (chopped): 2 tbsp
-
Raisins: 2 tbsp
-
Dry coconut (grated): 1 1/2 cup
-
Poppy seeds: 2 tbsp
-
Dry dates (seedless): 3/4 cup
-
Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp
-
Nutmeg powder: 1/4 tsp
-
Palm jaggery syrup: 1 cup nWater: 2 tbsp
Granola mix
-
Pure honey: 113g
-
Unsalted butter: 1/4 cup
-
Light brown sugar: 1/4 cup
-
Vanilla extract: 1/2tsp
-
Fine sea salt: 1/4tsp
-
Dried cranberries (coarsely chopped): 1/2 cup
-
Flax seeds (roasted): 1/4
-
Sesame seeds (roasted): 1/4
-
Sunflower seeds (roasted): 1/4
-
Fresh coconut (grated): 50g
METHOD
-
In a pan, heat 1/4 cup ghee and roast 1/2 cup Gond in batches.
-
Crush the Gond using your hands or with the help of a rolling pin.
-
Roast dry fruits, 1 1/2 cup dry coconut and 2tbsp poppy seeds.
-
Roast dates in 2tbsp ghee on low flame.
-
Transfer the roasted dates into the same bowl.
-
Additionally add 1/4tsp cardamom powder and 1/4tsp nutmeg powder.
-
Mix well, making sure that all the dry fruits are combined well. Keep this aside.
-
Pour jaggery syrup over the dry fruit mixture and mix well.
-
Once the mixture is still warm, add in the granola mix and give it any shape you like.
GANNE KE RAS KI JALEBI WITH BAJRA AUR GUR KI KHEER
GANNE KE RAS KI JALEBI
For Syrup
INGREDIENTS
-
Water: 700ml nLime juice: 20ml
-
Ganne ka ras (sugarcane syrup): 500ml nGur (jaggery): 300g
-
Cardamom powder: 4g
METHOD
-
Boil the gur and water together on medium heat.
-
Once the syrup comes to a boil, simmer for about five minutes.
-
It takes a total of 12-15 minutes to get the syrup done.
-
Add lemon juice to make the syrup pure; now add cardamom powder, ganne ka ras and boil. Post this, turn off the heat.
For batter
INGREDIENTS
-
Maida (flour): 200g
-
Khoya: 250g
-
Baking powder: 3g
-
Warm water: 300ml
-
Desi ghee: 1,000g
METHOD
-
Make a batter of flour, pindi khoya, and baking powder. Mix it well, making sure that there are no lumps.
-
Set the batter aside. Let it sit in a warm place for 10-15 minutes so as to ferment.
-
To make the jalebis, pre-heat the ghee for deep frying.
-
Fill the jalebi batter into a piping cloth bag, pipe spirals of the batter on to the medium hot ghee, until you get at least 3 concentric circles.
-
Fry the jalebi on medium heat until it is golden brown in colour. Once the jalebi is crisp and brown, drain the excess oil out. Dunk the jalebis into the warm syrup immediately.
-
The jalebis should rest in the warm syrup for at least a minute. After this, drain it out of the excess syrup and then serve.
BAJRA AUR GUR KI KHEER
INGREDIENTS
-
Whole bajra (pearl millet): 100g (soaked overnight)
-
Milk: 300g
-
Water: 200g
-
Gur (jaggery): 200g
-
Almond, cardamom (to garnish)
METHOD
-
Soak the bajra overnight. nCoarse grind it and remove the husk.
-
Boil or pressure cook, till it’s half cooked.
-
Add milk; cook till it thickens and the bajra is soft.
-
Add gur, garnish with cardamom, almond. Serve hot or cold.