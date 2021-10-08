Hyderabad's SmilesandCakes' new menu offers decadent desserts and more  

Started by Muskan Mittal, a software analyst-turned-baker, SmilesandCakes is a passion project. Muskan tells us that she initially started baking for her son, but soon, orders from friends started pouring in. It was then that she decided to start her own kitchen with an array of desserts such as brownies, cookies, and cakes.

We received a hamper with some of her signature desserts and our first pick was the Nuts And Seeds Trail Mix, which was made with makhana, pumpkin seeds, almonds, cashew nuts, flax seeds, and sunflower seeds. We enjoyed the combination of salty and sugary notes.

Next up was their Brownie box that came with two variants — Walnut and Lotus Biscoff. The former had a rich chocolate flavour and was topped with walnuts that added the right crunch. If you prefer dark chocolate, then this one is right up your alley. The latter was moist and creamy. We must say that this was luxurious as it came filled with the biscoff spread.

Brownie box

The final dessert from the hamper was the Blueberry Cake Jar. The sponge cake was layered with whipped cream, blueberry spread, and fruits. It was truly a fine play of textures and we highly recommend this one.

The cloud kitchen also specialises in customised cakes and one can also choose from options like cupcakes, donuts, and Tiramisu dessert jars.

Rs. 300 upwards. Available online.