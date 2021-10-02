The season of Navratri is here, check out these ideal fasting options

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes

Panagam:

This is a digestive drink to be had along with food.

Serves 4 | Prep Time: 20mins

Ingredients:

200gm jaggery shavings

3 glasses drinking water

2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)

A pinch of salt (optional)

Panagam

Method:

Dissolve jaggery in water.

Strain it to remove impurities.

Stir in ginger powder and salt.

Garnish with a mint leaf.

Serve chilled.

Sundal:

Ingredients:​

2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma, black chana)

½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum

Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish

Salt

Method:

Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt.

Drain the water.

Temper and garnish with mustard seeds.

Pidi Kozhakattai

These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings.

Serves 4

Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after

Ingredients:

2 cups boiled rice

1 ½ cup grated coconut

4tbsp oil for tempering

4 whole red chilies

Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering

6 tbsp cooking oil

Salt to taste

Curry leaves

Method:

Grind the boiled rice coarsely.

Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin.

Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter.

Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan.

Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves.

Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan.

Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls.

Steam them for 20 mins or till done.

Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Arbi Mashiyal

Ingredients:

4 cups tamarind water

10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed

1tsp Sambar powder

Turmeric powder

Salt

For tempering:

Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies

Method:

First do the tempering in a kadai.

Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring.

Let it cook for 5 mins.

(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)