The season of Navratri is here, check out these ideal fasting options

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes

author_img Express News Service Published :  02nd October 2021 04:15 PM   |   Published :   |  02nd October 2021 04:15 PM
Fasting

For representational purposes

Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes

Panagam:

This is a digestive drink to be had along with food.

Serves 4 | Prep Time: 20mins

Ingredients:

  • 200gm jaggery shavings 
  • 3 glasses drinking water        
  • 2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)
  • A pinch of salt (optional)
drink
Panagam

Method:

  • Dissolve jaggery in water.
  • Strain it to remove impurities.
  • Stir in ginger powder and salt.
  • Garnish with a mint leaf.
  • Serve chilled.

Sundal:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma,  black chana)
  • ½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum  
  • Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish
  • Salt

Method:

  • Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt.
  • Drain the water.
  • Temper and garnish with mustard seeds.

Pidi Kozhakattai

These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings.

Serves 4

Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups boiled rice  
  • 1 ½ cup grated coconut  
  • 4tbsp oil for tempering 
  • 4 whole red chilies  
  • Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering
  • 6  tbsp cooking oil   
  • Salt to taste
  • Curry leaves

Method:

  • Grind the boiled rice coarsely.
  • Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin.
  • Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter.
  •  Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan.
  • Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves.
  • Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan.
  • Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls.
  • Steam them for 20 mins or till done.
  • Serve hot with coconut chutney.

Arbi Mashiyal 

Ingredients:

  • 4 cups tamarind water 
  • 10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed  
  • 1tsp Sambar powder
  • Turmeric powder
  • Salt

For tempering:

  • Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies

Method:

  • First do the tempering in a kadai.
  • Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring.
  • Let it cook for 5 mins.

(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)

 

TAGS
Navratri recipes festival food recipes

Comments