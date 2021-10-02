The season of Navratri is here, check out these ideal fasting options
Navratri is round the corner and this is the time when many go on a fast. Make this festive season extra special with these traditional Sattvik recipes
Panagam:
This is a digestive drink to be had along with food.
Serves 4 | Prep Time: 20mins
Ingredients:
- 200gm jaggery shavings
- 3 glasses drinking water
- 2tbsp dry ginger powder (saunth)
- A pinch of salt (optional)
Method:
- Dissolve jaggery in water.
- Strain it to remove impurities.
- Stir in ginger powder and salt.
- Garnish with a mint leaf.
- Serve chilled.
Sundal:
Ingredients:
- 2 cups of your choice of lentil (chick peas, green moong dal, rajma, black chana)
- ½ cup finely chopped tomato, capsicum
- Grated coconut and coriander leaves for garnish
- Salt
Method:
- Pressure cook/boil the lentils with salt.
- Drain the water.
- Temper and garnish with mustard seeds.
Pidi Kozhakattai
These are rice-coconut steamed dumplings.
Serves 4
Prep time: Boiled rice to be washed and soaked overnight or for 8 hours. The process takes 45 mins then after
Ingredients:
- 2 cups boiled rice
- 1 ½ cup grated coconut
- 4tbsp oil for tempering
- 4 whole red chilies
- Urad dal, chana dal and mustard seeds for tempering
- 6 tbsp cooking oil
- Salt to taste
- Curry leaves
Method:
- Grind the boiled rice coarsely.
- Add freshly grated coconut for the last spin.
- Add salt and 3 cups of water to dilute the batter.
- Heat oil in a deep-bottomed pan.
- Temper with dals, mustard seeds, red chilies and curry leaves.
- Pour in the diluted batter and on medium flame, keep stirring till it leaves the sides of the pan.
- Let it cool a little and make large lemon-sized balls.
- Steam them for 20 mins or till done.
- Serve hot with coconut chutney.
Arbi Mashiyal
Ingredients:
- 4 cups tamarind water
- 10 arbi boiled, skinned and mashed
- 1tsp Sambar powder
- Turmeric powder
- Salt
For tempering:
- Mustard seeds and chopped green chilies
Method:
- First do the tempering in a kadai.
- Add in the mashed arbi, tamarind water, salt and the powders. Keep stirring.
- Let it cook for 5 mins.
(— Chef Kailash Gundupalli, Director Culinary, Novotel Hyderabad Convention)