Hyderabad's Sourir Bakehouse has a new menu with brownies, bento cakes and more

If decadent cakes and cookies are what you are craving, then Sourir Bakehouse might interest you. The brainchild of Ishaa Malve Chhabria, she explains that the idea behind this home kitchen was to bring back the love for old school bakeries that served classic desserts. The 30-year-old also informs us that their cakes are fondant-free and are freshly baked with premium quality ingredients every day. The kitchen sent us a package of their latest additions.

We first tried the White Chocolate Cranberry Blondies. They were delicious and decadent but we recommend it strictly only for those who like their desserts super sweet. Next up were the Brownies. It was a classic chocolate brownie and was delightfully fudgy and rich.

Brownies

We then moved on to the cookies, of which there were two variants — Parmesan and Monster. The former was crunchy and had a subtle flavour of parmesan. The latter, a chocolate cookie, boasted a melt-in-your-mouth texture. It was almost like pure melted chocolate. It tastes best when paired with a cup of coffee.

Monster Cookie

After the cookies, we tasted one of their signature Bento Cakes. The chocolate sponge cake with vanilla frosting was gooey, and was truly the highlight of their menu for us. We wouldn’t be exaggerating if we say that it is easily one of the best bento cakes available in the city. We just couldn’t get enough of the buttercream. Another dessert worth writing about is the Blueberry Pecan Streusel Cake. The cake was moist and was topped with a layer of nuts and definitely had us reach for repeated helpings.

Blueberry Pecan Streusel Cake.

Rs. 500 upwards. Available online.