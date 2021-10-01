The all-new Arancini in Hyderabad offers everything from gourmet burgers to pasta

Though restaurants have reopened their doors, the city is seeing an increase in cloud kitchens. It seems like they are not going anywhere and we are not complaining. Jus Gourmet’s third outlet in the city is Arancini, which has already become a favourite for Italian and Spanish food. We sampled some of the favourites from their menu. Here’s what to expect...

We started our meal with the Legendary Chicken Wings Fry With Sriracha Sauce. The wings were succulent and it paired well with the hot sauce. We then moved to the Smoked Paprika Grilled Prawn. The prawns were slightly crunchy and smokey, and this was thoroughly enjoyable.

Smoked Paprika Grilled Prawn

Breaking bread

Our next pick was the Spicy Lamb Slider with Romesco. The sliders were made with grilled lamb patty, gherkins, jalapenos and topped with cheddar cheese. The patty was juicy and was topped with a layer of caramelised onions, which added a distinct sweetness that calmed the spicy notes of the jalapenos. The buns were also generously coated with Romesco sauce, a tomato-based sauce, which gave it a dash of tanginess. The slider came with a side of golden brown hash browns which were the ideal accompaniment for this dish.

En route to Italy

From ravioli to risotto, Arancini has an interesting pasta menu. Since we were in a mood to try something classic, we opted for the Spaghetti Aglio Olio. The garlic and olive oil-based pasta came loaded with mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, bell peppers, and olives. This turned out to be our favourite with its subtle and delicate flavours.

Chocolate haven

We ended this hearty meal with the Chocolate Mousse. The dessert was creamy and was topped with a generous filling of whipped cream. If you love your chocolate as much as we do, then try this right away and thank us later.

Chocolate Mousse

Rs. 900 for two. Available online.