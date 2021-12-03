Recipe: Here is a perfect tart recipe to begin your Christmas celebrations

As we approach the Christmas season, it is time we start baking our favourite desserts. And what better than Chef Anup Ganguly’s signature Blueberry and Pecan Nut Tart to begin with? The pastry chef of Marriott Hyderabad Convention Centre and Courtyard, he is known to make baking seem easy. We asked him to share a recipe that one could recreate at home and a step-by-step procedure of his decadent tart is what he gave us.

Chef Anup Ganguly

Ingredients:

Cookie crumbs - 200 grams | Chopped pecan nuts - ¾ cup | Melted butter - 80 grams | Cream cheese - 250 grams | Castor sugar - 200 grams | Fresh cream - ¾ cup | Cornflour - 60 grams | Pecan nuts - 1 cup | Blueberries - 200 grams | Assorted edible flowers - 15 (for garnishing) | Colour fondant - for garnishing



Method:

● For the tart base — mix the cookie crumbs and walnuts in a food processor and grind them until they are finely chopped. Mix the mixture with the melted butter and press it into the base of a 9-inch tart dish and keep it aside.

● Now, beat the cream cheese and sugar with an electric mixture and slowly fold in the cornflour, pecan nuts, and blueberries.

● Transfer this to the tart base and spread it evenly.

● Bake at 160 degrees for about 35 minutes or until the mixture is firmly set.

● Finally, garnish it with blueberries, edible flowers, and fondant before serving it.



— bsuchitra@newindianexpress.com