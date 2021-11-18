Amala Paul opts out of The Ghost?

Amala Paul, who was offered to play the female lead opposite Nagarjuna in his upcoming film The Ghost, has opted out of the film due to creative differences, say reports.



The Nayak actor, who stepped in as the replacement to Kajal Aggarwal, was not pleased with certain modalities of the filmmakers and had quit the film.



"Amala Paul isn't comfortable sharing an intense liplock with Nagarjuna in the film and has turned down the offer. She felt that the scene doesn't hold any significance in the narrative and has refused to do it," says a source adding, "The makers have also approached Mehreen for the same role, but she demanded a huge remuneration that didn't go down too well with the makers. As of now, the team is still on the lookout for a suitable heroine to pull off the role of a RAW agent."



Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost also features Gul Panag and Anika Surendran as other leads.



The film has recently completed a schedule in RFC and a new schedule will commence soon after the makers finalise the leading lady.