First look of Amala Paul's Cadaver out

The makers of Amala Paul's upcoming project Cadaver have unveiled the first look of the film today, on the occasion of the actor's birthday. The first look features the actor sitting in a morgue surrounded by corpses while having food.

Amala Paul will be playing a forensic surgeon in the thriller. Directed by Anoop S Panicker, the Aadai-actor will also be bankrolling the film through her banner, Amala Paul Productions, marking her foray into the film production.

Also read: ‘My life is whatever I define it to be’: Amala Paul

The film also stars Athulya Ravi, Harish Uthaman, Riythvika, Adith Arun, and Munishkanth, among others, in supporting roles.

The film has music by Ranjin Raj while Aravinnd Singh will be handling the cinematography. Amala Paul, on the other hand, has Adho Andha Paravai Pola in Tamil and Aadujeevitham in Malayalam in her pipeline.

It was also recently reported that she will be replacing Kajal Aggarwal in the upcoming Nagarjuna film, Ghost.