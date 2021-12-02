Nagarjuna joins Sankranthi race?

Nagarjuna-starrer Bangarraju, a sequel to his 2016 blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, joins the Sankranthi race. According to reports, the supernatural drama is slated for release on January 15, a day after Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.



Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, Bangarraju also features Naga Chaitanya, Kriti Shetty, and Ramya Krishna in prominent roles.



The film is in the last leg of shooting and the team is planning to complete the entire proceedings by mid-December.



Produced by Zee Studios in association with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd, Bangarraju has music by Anup Rubens.