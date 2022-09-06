Sujeeth, Pawan Kalyan team up for an untitled film

Sujeeth, who directed Prabhas in Saaho -- the follow-up film of the actor after the highly successful Baahubali franchise, is all set to call shots for his next film.

This time, Sujeeth will be teaming up with actor Pawan Kalyan and the film marks the director's first collaboration with the Bheemla Nayak actor.

If a source close to the director is to be believed, this yet-to-be-titled film will be produced by DVV Danayya's DVV Entertainment in association with Trivikram Srinivas's Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film is expected to be launched either in mid-September or October first week and Pawan is expected to join the sets in the first schedule itself.

The makers are planning to wrap up the film by March and release the film sometime in the summer.