Prabhas to play dual role in Raja Deluxe?

After portraying a double role in the Baahubali franchise, actor Prabhas is now set for an encore. If the reports in the showbiz are anything to go by, he is set to play a dual role in his upcoming film Raja Deluxe. He will be seen playing a grandson and a grandfather in the film directed by Maruthi.

"It's a period horror comedy that spans two timelines. Prabhas is excited to tap his comic timing all over again and his performance in a dual role will entice the audience big time in this entertainer," says a source close to the development.

Set in the backdrop of a film theatre named Raja Deluxe, the film is bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory. The makers have already built a theatre set in the city and currently, the pre-production works are underway. In all probability, the film will go on floors either in November or December.

Apart from this film, Prabhas will also be seen in Om Raut's mythological film Adipurush, Prashanth Neel's action entertainer Salaar and Nag Ashwin's sci-fi thriller Project K.