Arvind Swamy in talks for NBK 108

If rumours are to be believed director Anil Ravipudi is considering actor Arvind Swamy for a prominent role in his next film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

"Anil is keen to rope in Arvind Swamy for the antagonist's part and has initiated deliberations with the actor. While Arvind is excited to be a part of the film, he is currently working on his dates and other modalities. If everything falls into place, the film may see Arvind locking horns with Balakrishna," informs a source close to the production.

Tentatively titled NBK 108, the film will go on floors in November, and the makers are planning to wrap up the entire proceedings in Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

Actor Priyamani, who earlier shared screen space with Balayya in Mitrudu (2009), is the frontrunner to play the female lead, while Sree Leela of Pelli SandaD-fame will be seen in a crucial role.

Balakrishna will go for a makeover and will be sporting a salt-and-pepper look in the film. Last seen in Dhruva (2016), Arvind Swamy is currently working on a slew of Tamil films like Naragasooran, Kallapart, Sathuranga Vettai 2, and Vanangamudi. Balayya, on the other hand, is shooting for Gopichand Malineni's upcoming action entertainer.