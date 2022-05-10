Balakrishna's NBK 107 titled Anna Garu?

Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is currently recovering from leg surgery, will join the sets of his upcoming film, NBK 107, in June. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is a high-voltage actioner set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema. Meanwhile, the film's title has found its way online. Speculations are rife that NBK 107 has been titled Anna Garu and the title has been finalized by Balakrishna.

"The makers always wanted to choose a Balakrishna-centric title and have considered two names: Narasimha Reddy and Anna Garu. While Gopichand is fine with both the titles, it was Balakrishna, who wanted the film to be named Anna Garu, a famous title of his father and late actor NT Rama Rao. The makers will announce the title along with a new poster on June 10 coinciding with Balakrishna's 62nd birthday," shares a source close to the development.

Also starring Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay, Anna Garu has Balakrishna in a dual role and a portion of the film is expected to be shot in the USA. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film will hit the screens early next year.