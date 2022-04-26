Balakrishna, Boyapati Sreenu to team up again

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Boyapati Sreenu have collaborated for memorable hits: Simha, Legend, and Akhanda. The two are now coming together for the fourth time for a political drama.



While speculations were rife that the film is a sequel to Akhanda, a source close to the team denies the reports and says, "This is an out-and-out political action drama that presents Balayya in an altogether new avatar. Boyapati has the plotline ready and he will start working on the film soon after he wraps up his next outing with Ram Pothineni."



Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta, who earlier made Legend with the actor-director duo are bankrolling this film.



The untitled film will go on floors in the second half of 2023. "The idea is to release the film ahead of the general elections (in 2024). Legend, too, was released before the elections in 2014 and registered a big hit at the box office and Balayya wants to recreate a similar feat in 2024 as well," the source adds.



In addition to this film, Balayya will next be seen in Gopichand Malineni's film and an untitled cop drama helmed by Anil Ravipudi.