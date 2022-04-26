Sidhant Gupta features in Vikramaditya Motwane’s next

Sidhant Gupta grabbed attention with his spectacular performance in Neeraj Pandey’s Operation Romeo and now, he is all set to make an impact with filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane’s next.

The eight-part series is tentatively titled Stardust, and is inspired by true events. The show is expected to delve deep into the work culture of the commercial film industry. The series will feature Sidhant in one of the lead roles and is due for release on Amazon Prime Video.