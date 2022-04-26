 Twinkle Khanna’s short story, Salaam Noni Appa, to be turned into a film

The author’s production house Mrs. Funnybones Movies has signed to collaborate with Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment for this upcoming project.

“Salaam Noni Appa, from my second book is loosely based on the relationship my grandmother shared with her sister. The story was first adapted into a play and now I am excited to see it turn into a movie,” shares Twinkle who is known for her sense of wit and humour.

Stills from Salaam Noni Appa play

The film is a winning comic romance that breaks stereotypes and is due to be directed by one of India’s leading advertising mavericks, Sonal Dabral. The upcoming project will mark the directorial debut of the leading ad-man who has over two decades of experience in his field. He is known for his creative ideations with brands like Audi, Fiat, Dove, Lakme, and Pizza Hut to name a few.

Twinkle Khanna's book The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad

Speaking on his directorial debut, Dabral shares “The feature film is a progressive sensitive story full of wit and observational humor typical of Twinkle Khanna. I couldn’t have asked for a better debut as a feature film director and I’m looking forward to bringing this story to life in a way that will not only inspire but be loved by all.”

Twinkle Khanna’s house had previously won accolades and a National Award for the commercially successful film Pad Man in 2019.