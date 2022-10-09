Shah Rukh Khan wraps up shooting for Atlee’s Jawaan, shares his experience on Twitter 

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, who will soon be seen in filmmaker Atlee’s upcoming film, Jawaan, revealed on social media that he has wrapped the shoot for the film. Shah Rukh took to Twitter on October 7 to share an update about the film and all the fun he had during shooting. The actor revealed that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth visited him on the film’s set and Tamil actor Vijay treated the Bollywood actor with delicious food. He added that he also wanted to learn the recipe for ‘Chicken 65’.

“Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets... saw movie with Nayanthara, partied with Anirudh, deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay fed me delicious food. Thanks Atlee & Priya for your hospitality. Now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!” the actor tweeted.

Jawaan is an upcoming Hindi language action thriller film that stars Shah Rukh in the lead role along with Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil and Yogi Babu in pivotal roles. According to reports, the film, which is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023, will also feature cameos from actors like Tiger Shroff, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, Ananya, and Anil Kapoor.

On June 4, Shah Rukh took to Instagram to share a poster of the film. He captioned the post, “It’s a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now… Good to go Chief…!”

Apart from Jawaan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's upcoming film, Pathaan, along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2023. He will also star in Rajkumar Hirani’s upcoming project, Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu.