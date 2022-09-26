Shah Rukh Khan sets the mercury soaring with his chiselled, eight-pack look; fans go gaga

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan added his bit to global warming as he posted a shirtless picture of himself on social media and left his fans swooning over it. The actor, who has three releases lined up, took to his Instagram handle on Sunday and dropped a picture of himself where he can be seen sporting long hair, a chiselled body with finely carved abs and arms while sitting on a sofa.

He captioned the picture, “Me to My Shirt today: 'Tum hoti toh kaisa hota. Tum iss baat pe hairaan hoti, tum iss baat pe kitni hansti... Tum hoti toh aisa hota (How would it be if you were here, you would have been surprised at this, you would have laughed so much on this, this would have happened if you were there).' Me also waiting for #Pathaan (sic).”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan celebrate the victory of their team Trinbago Knight Riders

As soon as Shah Rukh shared the picture, his admirers swarmed to the comments section. Many celebrities also took to the comment section of the post, sharing their reactions. Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan commented, “Oh God! Now he’s talking to his shirts also…..!!!! (sic)” Football player Mesut Özil dropped a clapping emoji in the comment. Actress Richa Chadha, who will reportedly tie the knot with Ali Fazal this October, wrote, “Jin logon ki shaadiyan hone ko hai… ehtiyat baratna hoga (people who are soon to be married need to be careful) (sic).”

Also read: Gauri Khan opens up on Aryan Khan's arrest on Koffee with Karan: Nothing can be worse than what we've been through

Actor Tiger Shroff wrote in the comment section, “I was thinking of taking a rest day. And then I saw this. Legend (sic).” Singer Amaal Mallik also commented on the post writing, “Khatam (finished) (sic).”

Pathaan is an action thriller film helmed by Siddarth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films. The film is expected to be released on January 25, 2023. It will also star John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in important roles.