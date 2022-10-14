Brad Pitt talks about finding ‘joy’ out of the ‘misery’ after split with Angelina Jolie

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt has revealed that he created art while stricken with “misery” in the wake of his split from actress Angelina Jolie. The Bullet Train actor told media sources that he turned to two friends, singer Nick Cave and British artist Thomas Houseago, when he was newly single as they had all suffered personal battles.

The 58-year-old actor told sources on October 12, “Our mutual misery became comic. And out of this misery came a flame of joy in my life. I always wanted to be a sculptor; I'd always wanted to try it.” Brad added that he found himself spending time at Thomas's home art studio, where he was able to explore his passion for art. The trio's joint exhibition WE debuted last month at the Sara Hilden Art Museum, Finland.

The actor said, “I was looking at my own life and really concentrating on owning my own s**t, where was I complicit in failures in my relationships, where have I misstepped. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me, and taking account of those I may have hurt.”

Reports stated that Brad and Angelina are still embroiled in legal battles after their split in 2016, with the actress most recently accusing him of physically abusing her and their children on a private jet, which he has denied. The Fight Club actor, who has been linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, added to the sources that he takes ‘comfort’ in friendships where he can be himself, and had a desire to "extend" that feeling into the "outer world" through art.

“What people make of it, I'm fine. I feel safe here because there's a focus on our struggles as human beings because it's fraught with peril. And joy as well. I find I have to walk with the pain I experience, and I have to walk with the joy, the beauty,” the actor was quoted as saying.