Brad Pitt calls George Clooney the ‘most handsome man’ of present times

In a recent interview, Hollywood actor Brad Pitt called George Clooney and Paul Newman the “most handsome men.” The Bullet Train actor joked that he had to pick his Ocean's co-star and close pal, George, as the hottest male on the planet right now, while late Hollywood icon Paul, who passed away in 2008, was his choice for the past because of how he “aged so gracefully.”

When asked in the interview, who were the most handsome men in the world (both past and present) according to Brad, the actor replied, “You know in the acting world because it's my day job...the immediate go-to is Paul Newman. Because he aged so gracefully. And by all reports (he was) a really special, giving, warm and truthful human being (sic).”

Speaking about George, Brad quipped, “If I was gonna name someone present, well I gotta name that George Clooney f***** because why not? Because usually, I'm always taking him out, and he's always taking me out. And this time, I'm gonna go the other way, just this once (sic).”

According to reports both George and Brad are known to poke fun at each other. Sources added that last year, George joked that he was looking forward to work with the ‘cheap’ actor again. “He's a friend of mine and we have a really good time together. I'm really looking forward to it. Brad was obviously the cheapest of the actors available (sic),” he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the friends look set to reunite with Matt Damon for a new movie in the Ocean's franchise, according to reports. The Hollywood trio previously starred together in the 2007 heist movie, Ocean's Thirteen, and they're now poised to reunite for the latest film in the money-spinning franchise.

Last week a source was quoted as saying on the topic of the film, “Rumours of a film starring George, Brad and Matt have swirled for years but the timing was off and their jam-packed schedules meant that it was just not possible. Finally, the right team for the job has come together in a bid to make it a huge success and the main stars thought it would be good fun to revisit. The franchise is hugely popular and the brilliant storyline was an opportunity that was too good to miss (sic).”