Angelina Jolie danced in TikTok video at daughter Zahara’s college send-off party

Actress Angelina Jolie, whose daughter Zahara will attend Spelman College in the fall, was seen in a TikTok video, shared by Morehouse and Spelman College, in which she was seen doing the ‘Electric Slide’ alongside a crowd of other students and their families; the video has reportedly gone viral.

The ‘Electric Slide’ is a smooth, dynamic disco-style dance form.

According to media reports, the Eternals star was seen accompanying her daughter to a special event organised by the alumni for the freshman students and their families. The video of Angelina was posted by the Morehouse College Instagram handle and was captioned, “We love to see it! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, incoming Spelmanite freshman, dances with Morehouse and Spelman alumni at the Los Angeles send-off for incoming freshman students.”

The video of Angelina attempting to do an electric slide came a day after the actress herself shared an Instagram post congratulating her daughter ahead of starting college soon. In the photo, Zahara can be seen with her classmates; Angelina wrote in the caption, “Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Angelina adopted Zahara in 2005; the actress and human rights campaigner also shares twins Vivienne and Knox, 14, as well as Shiloh, 16, Pax, 18, and Maddox, 20, with her ex-husband and actor Brad Pitt.