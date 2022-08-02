Brad Pitt reveals why he wore a skirt on Bullet Train red carpet

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt recently spoke to media sources on his Berlin premiere look at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film, Bullet Train. According to media sources, the actor has been making an impression as he has been promoting the film globally. Brad made headlines last week for wearing a linen skirt to the film's premiere in Germany.

On the look, Brad told media sources, “I don't know! We're all going to die, so let's mess it up (sic).”



For the Los Angeles premiere of the film, Brad chose a roomy green suit complemented by a teal undershirt and vibrant yellow sneakers.

Bullet Train stars Brad as a hitman who has to fight his way through a train filled with dangerous killers, played by actors like Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Brian Tyree Henry. The group later discovers that all of their assignments overlap with one another's and things spiral out of control from there. The film has been directed by David Leitch (Deadpool 2 and Atomic Blonde).

On the subject of the film, Brad was quoted as saying, “This one was action-comedy, something I've never done before. David and I had always been big fans of Jackie Chan. We'd been talking about him for decades. He's kind of our Buster Keaton. He's so talented and underrated even. Just to do something in that direction was what was really appealing to me (sic).”

Sources stated that although the violence is nearly relentless in Bullet Train, Pitt clarified that he was happy to hand off some dangerous moments during production to a professional stuntman.“I try to get out of it. I love a stuntman,” Brad said according to reports.

Brad also shared with media sources that he was able to avoid injury while making the film, though some of his co-stars weren't as lucky, saying, “I certainly went home and went, ‘Owwwww’, but no! But Aaron on the other hand. Brian on the other hand! The young 'uns, you know? (sic)”

At the Los Angeles premiere, Brad also addressed his recent comments on retiring. “No, I mean… I really have to work on my phrasing. I was just saying, ‘I’m past middle age and I want to be specific about how I spend those last things however they may be.’ I’ve never been a five-year plan kind of guy. I’m just, whatever feels right for the day. I still operate that way (sic),” Brad told media sources.

According to sources, in an interview, Brad had called this phase of his acting career his ‘last semester or trimester’, fuelling retirement rumours. Bullet train is scheduled to be released on August 4 in India and on August 5 in the US.