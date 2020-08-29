Hollywood heartthrob Brad Pitt reportedly has a new girlfriend! He is seeing German model Nicole Poturalski. Even as his divorce proceedings with superstar Angelina Jolie attracts a lot of attention and fans keep shipping him with ex-wife and Friends alum Jennifer Aniston, gossip mills were abuzz on Saturday morning about this blossoming relationship, with Nicole. They were reportedly spotted on a vacation together recently to head to Chateau Miraval - in Southern France.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston



We learnt that she was first seen with Brad Pitt at a Kanye West concert in November last year. It is said that Brad, 56, is quite taken in by Nicole, who goes by the name Nico Mary and is 29 years his junior. Nicole is a German model, and her social media profile states that she was born in Warsaw, Poland.



Poturalski and the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star are rumoured to be seeing each other for nine months. Nicole is a mum and her son is often spotted on her Instagram posts.



Some reports state that Nicole is still married to Roland Mary, 68, who owns the famous berlin restaurant Borchardt.



Nicole has modelled for the likes of British designer Vivienne Westwood. She is known to lend her support to various important movements and causes. Nicole has been vocal about gun laws and her Instagram highlights that she is a supporter of Black Lives Matter movement. She also reportedly speaks five languages.