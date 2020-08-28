Actress Alia Bhatt is garnering more dislikes than likes in cyberspace for her latest attempt at singing.



Alia's latest film Sadak 2 released digitally on Friday, and her reprised version of the song Tum se hi in the film is out on YouTube. On the official YouTube page of Sony Music, which has the music rights of the film, the song has 12k likes and 23k dislikes at the time of publishing this report.



Reactions to the song in the comment section have been mixed.



"We will destroy Bhatt title, miss you Sushant," a user commented.



"RIP ears," another one wrote.



However, there are people who praised Alia's singing skills, too.



"Beautiful singing," a user wrote.



"You sing so well," another user commented.



Sadak 2 has been facing negative response ever since the first look of the film was launched. On August 16, it was reported that the film's trailer had emerged the third most disliked video in the world and the most disliked YouTube video in India.



Released on August 12, the trailer of "Sadak 2" was trolled by many netizens as it was seen by people as a shining example of Bollywood nepotism -- a topic that has become talk of the town after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14.



The Mahesh Bhatt-directed film stars his daughters Pooja and Alia Bhatt along with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur, youngest brother of producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.



In July, the Nepometer, an app created by Sushant's family, had rated "Sadak 2" as 98 per cent nepotistic. Fans of the late Bollywood actor have been actively campaigning on social media for the past weeks urging everyone to boycott the film.



It seems like the streak of negativity about the film continues with the release of Alia's song.



This is not the first time that Alia has recorded a song for her film. Earlier she sang in "Udta Punjab" and "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania".

