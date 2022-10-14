Priyanka Chopra takes us through her haircare routine, fitness choices and upcoming projects

It takes a lot of hard work and a pinch of luck to succeed like Priyanka Chopra. A global icon, this dusky siren moves from one success story to the other like a pro. From being a Miss World beauty pageant winner to ruling Bollywood for over a decade and a half to having chartbusters like In the City and Exotic, and being the lead in the Hollywood series Quantico to publishing her biography and starting her own production house, Priyanka has done it all with aplomb.

But always restless with newer ambitions, Priyanka, a new mom, is now a successful entrepreneur too with Sona NY, an upscale Indian diner in the heart of New York, Sona Home a tableware label and her haircare brand, Anomaly, that aims at democratising the hair products market. By her own confession, Priyank always found it difficult to get an appropriate product to take care of the mane at an affordable price. ”Anomaly suits all hair types. The only thing one needs to figure out is how and when to use it, and because it is affordable, you can get the range and choose your own adventure,” says the excited artiste.

Recently launched in India, the Desi Girl talks about the same, her own beauty and fitness choices and about her upcoming projects. Excerpts:

After a long and exciting wait Anomaly is finally here and getting great reviews. How excited are you about the same?

I am so very excited. More so, because it’s always been a part of the dream and ambition I’ve had for the brand. It’s even more special because this brand was born here, from the hair care routines I followed growing up, and now it’s coming home. We built this brand on the idea that great hair starts first with great care, something I learned from my mom and grandmom during regular oiling, deep cleaning and conditioning routines.

Priyanka Chopra

In this market crowded with haircare products, how differently are you positioning the brand?

It isn’t positioned differently – it actually is totally different. Anomaly, as the name signifies, is unique. I have sat in the hair and makeup chairs of the best of the best in the world. The best products in the world have been used on my hair, face and skin. I have almost 22 years of experience in what the best products used by professionals should feel like. And all of those products are so very expensive. So, it reminded me of my 14-year-old self. I want the brand to be democratic and affordable to many like me back then. In skincare, I have seen affordable formulas. With hair, I didn’t see much. So, I really felt that there was a huge gap I could fill. Our hair bonding treatment can be compared to the best bonding treatment available in the market – that you will, for sure, pay at least four or five times more for. So, giving access to really amazing products to everyone was really important to me. The fact that it is free of nasty chemicals like parabens, sulphates and the like, is vegan and cruelty-free and environment conscious, makes it even more special.

When it comes to choosing beauty products for yourself, what are the things you keep in mind?

Being cruelty-free and chemical-free has become very important. We’re seeing consumers the world over starting to care about this. They want something that is good for them and also not harmful to the earth.

I’m all about good skincare. If you have good skin—a good base—you can wear as much or as little make-up as you want. Your skin is the foundation to being able to express yourself through make-up. I am very specific about my skincare and also very particular about the formulation and the ingredients in the products I use.

Priyanka Chopra

You possess a thick and beautiful mane despite having to style it with heat. Take us through your hair care routine?

My relationship with my hair is very personal, hence my launching Anomaly. It’s important for me to feel like my hair is taken care of and that whatever I’m putting on it is good for it. I also do scalp massages at least once a week with oil. Use hair oil and give your scalp some love and you’ll notice your hair feels healthier from the root.

Since we were children, oiling and scalp care were a really big part of our haircare routine, creating a strong foundation for my hair that has lasted till today. My grandmother used to make me sit between her knees and she would oil my hair with coconut oil, almond oil and different kinds of oils, and put my hair in braids. That was my hair care. Now, I oil my hair with Anomaly hair and scalp oil.

Do you love using hair masques?

Absolutely, and that is why I have included a Bonding Mask in our range, too. I use a bonding mask at least twice a week because my hair goes through so much treatment, and also because I colour my hair. My ends are often split, and so are my hair cuticles and a bonding mask is such a huge help.

Priyanka Chopra

How to choose the perfect hair products for oneself?

I believe that it’s a process… a trial and error process where you have to figure out what works for your hair specifically.

Will we see Anomaly go beyond hair care products?

We are exploring and developing new ideas and there is so much more to be explored in the hair care space alone. All I can tell you at this moment is that there are more exciting products coming.

Give us a peek into your fitness regimen.

I love working out now. I realized after I turned 35 that a women’s body and metabolism change tremendously. So, I was the girl that never liked working out, but I had to start working out to feel healthy and feel fit and stay in shape - the shape I wanted to be in. I try to hit the gym at least four days a week - I do a really heavy cardio-based aerobics-meets-pilates kind of workout these days. It changes every couple of months, but I do like to be generally active. I love hiking now. I live in Los Angeles and it’s really beautiful to go on hikes. I take the dogs for a walk too and I take my bike out. But, when it comes to workouts, I like hitting the gym and I like to sweat it out. I usually keep the temperature in my gym at 37 degrees Celsius.

Priyanka Chopra

What's up your sleeve next?

You know me, I have lots of things I am doing - new things, in various verticals that excite me. Right now, when it comes to my acting work I am looking forward to Citadel which will release on Amazon Prime, with the Russo Brothers and co-starring Richard Madden. There’s also It’s All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion next year. There’s a really big bunch of amazing entertainment options on the slate for Purple Pebble Pictures when it comes to television and films in India and in the US. I am also looking forward to my next Hindi film, Jee Le Zara. Directed By Farhan Akhtar and written by him, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, it’s centred around three women, starring me and my friends, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. When it comes to my businesses, I am really excited about Sona Home as well as Sona NY which are really my pride and joy.

Anomaly is available on nykaa.com