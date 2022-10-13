Elon Musk changes his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’, claims to have sold 20,000 bottles of the fragrance ‘Burnt Hair’

The perfume comes in a ruby red bottle with the name ‘Burnt Hair’ written in grey

American Businessman Elon Musk recently changed his Twitter bio to ‘perfume salesman’ and he claimed in a tweet to have sold nearly 20,000 bottles of his newly launched perfume called Burnt Hair in a few hours. This brings the total revenue earned by the businessman for the fragrance to INR 16.8 crore as each bottle costs about INR 8,400.

The ‘World’s Richest Man’ also took to Twitter on October 12 to request his followers to buy the fragrance. “Please buy my perfume, so I can buy Twitter,” he tweeted.

According to reports, Elon is anticipated to finalise the deal of buying Twitter for 4 billion USD by the end of October. On the fragrance, the businessman tweeted, “With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable -- why did I even fight it for so long!?”

The product is being sold through the website of his start-up, The Boring Company. Reports stated that the start-up, which was valued at 5.7 billion USD in 2018, sold flamethrowers priced at 500 USD each and raised 10 million USD. Reports added that in 2017, the businessman had changed his Twitter bio to ‘hat salesman’ as he sold around 50,000 hats through The Boring Company.

The perfume comes in a ruby red bottle with the name ‘Burnt Hair’ written in grey. The perfume is being sold in the US for USD 100. The tagline for the bottle reads, “The Essence of Repugnant Desire.”