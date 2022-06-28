Elon Musk crosses milestone of 100 million followers on Twitter

Elon Musk celebrates his 51st birthday today, but he also achieved this rare milestone: he just became the 6th user to cross the 100 million follow mark.

He hit the mark somewhere between June 26th and June 27th. As of now, he has 100,105,437 followers. He joined the microblogging platform on June 2009, and recently gained skyrocketing popularity. He is known for his prolific tweets and witty replies on Twitter.

The other celebrities who have crossed the 100 million mark are former US president Barack Obama (132.1 million), Singers Justin Beiber (114.1 million), Katy Perry (108.8 million), and Rihanna (106.9 million) and footballer Cristiano Ronaldo (101.3 million). With this, he becomes the only businessman in the elite club.

Musk, born in South Africa, also celebrates his 51st birthday today. He often remains in the news for updates on his ventures SpaceX, Neuralink, and The Boring Co, as well as for his comments on politics and pop culture. He is also the world's richest man an estimated net worth of $233 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The business mogul had recently made a deal to acquire Twitter for approximately $44 billion, and is currently in the process of the buyout. He has currently put the deal on hold until Twitter shares details on spam bots. Twitter had previously said that its platform included bot accounts of less than 5% in the last quarter. Musk, however, suspects it could be more than that, and has put a hold on the deal.

Musk is also facing some problems with Tesla. Recently, he asked all of Tesla’s employees to return to office or quit. He also said that employees are required to work a minimum of 40-hours per week. However, it became clear that the office was not ready for employees to return, with seats missing and inadequate internet connection.

