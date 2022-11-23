'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer unveiled, film to be released on December 16

On Tuesday, long-awaited science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water released its final trailer, which gives the viewers a look at the spectacular extraterrestrial setting that director James Cameron laboriously built over ten years. Tickets for the film, which opens in theatres on December 16, have been made available.

The two-minute clip offers a more in-depth look at Jake Sully and his young family. Jake promises to defend them from unforeseen dangers. The trailer showcases some breathtaking images of Pandora and aquatic life and the ocean turns into the scene of the conflict of the story. Reportedly, James Cameron spent many years perfecting the technologies needed to capture underwater motion.

The events of Avatar: The Way of Water takes place a decade after the events of Avatar, which was released in 2009 and quickly rose to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. It told the story of a group of human invaders who came to an extraterrestrial planet with the intention of looting its riches.

Not only has James Cameron finished the second film of the series, but he has also begun filming the third instalment. He won't begin production on the fourth and fifth films, though, unless Avatar 2 and Avatar 3 are commercially successful. At CinemaCon, James Cameron discussed the series and said, “With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we’re pushing those limits even farther, with 3D, with high dynamic range, with high frame rate, higher resolution, and much greater reality in our visual effects.”

In addition to English, Avatar: The Way Of Water will also be released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu in India. CCH Pounder, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Joel David Moore, Kate Winslet, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Zoe Saldana, and are among the actors who appear in the follow-up.