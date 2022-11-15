With seven weekends left till New Year's, here are seven epic films for you to watch

From Avatar: The Way of Water to Drishyam 2, here is what you can watch over the weekends

After two on-and-off years of COVID-19 pushing the release of much-awaited national and international films, the year 2022 saw a flood of theatrical and OTT content. There were far too many shows to binge on Netflix and just as many films to watch on the big screen with a bucket of popcorn.

While some hyped films like Laal Singh Chaddha failed to appease the audiences, movies with a Rs 16 crore budget and low-key promotions like Kantara grossed Rs 360 crore at the box office.

All-in-all, it was a promising year on the film front and as a cinema enthusiast, the author can say that looking at a full house and screaming during the hero's entry in RRR mightily impressed her. The year 2022 brought back the audience and now, they are here to stay!

Looking at the response this year is safe to assume that 2023 will also have similar offerings to make. However, before welcoming the new year, there are some upcoming releases we must watch with a bucket of cheesy popcorn and ice-loaded coke on the side.

Drishyam 2 (November 18)

Where were you on October 02? If Drishyam shook you and left loads of your questions unanswered, then you certainly have to watch the second part releasing on November 18, 2022. Starring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. Akshaye Khanna joins the cast in a pivotal role.

Bhediya (November 25)

If you haven't been introduced to the horror-comedy scene in Indian films, Bhediya may ease you into that segue. The film, releasing on November 25, stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. It is the third instalment in Dinesh Vijan's horror-comedy universe.

Freddy (December 02)

After the commercial success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan is set to end the year with a banger performance in Freddy. Alaya F will be his co-star in this romantic thriller film.

Salaam Venky (December 09)

The trailer of Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, was released recently and received warmly. The film, directed by Revathi, sees a cameo from Aamir Khan. It will release theatrically on December 09, 2022.

Avatar: The Way of Water (December 16)

The much-awaited American epic sci-fi, Avatar: The Way of Water, will release on December 16. Clear up your schedule because you will be exploring the regions of Pandora with Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, and Sigourney Weaver.

Kushi (December 23)

A perfect Christmas watch! Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a romantic comedy set to release on December 23, 2022.

Malang 2 (December 30)

In case you have no NYE plans, you might as well watch Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's passionate romantic drama Malang 2.

Which one of these upcoming releases are you most excited to watch?

