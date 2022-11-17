Rajinikanth meets ‘Kantara’ actor Rishabh Shetty at his Chennai residence; gifts him a gold chain 

Superstar Rajinikanth gifted actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty a gold chain and locket over the success of his latest release Kantara. According to sources, Rajinikanth had recently called Rishab for a personal meeting at his Chennai residence. This has again added an extra feather to the rising glory of Kantara.

Trade analyst, Ramesh Bala took to Twitter on November 16 to post about Rajinikanth praising the film and his meeting with Rishab. He tweeted, “Superstar @rajinikanth to #Kantara's @shetty_rishab : Movies like #Kantara happen once in 50 years... #Superstar gifted him a Gold chain.(sic)”

Kantara is a Kannada-language action drama film which was written and directed by Rishab. The film highlights the culture of ‘Kambala’ and ‘Bhoota Kola’ in coastal Karnataka. The film follows the story of Shiva who rebels to keep his village safe.

The film was released in Kannada and Hindi on September 30 and October 14 respectively. It was produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films. The movie features Rishab, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2022 Tamil-language action drama, Annaatthe, which was directed by Siva. The film was released in theatres on November 4, 2021, and also starred Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu, Meena, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh and Soori in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in the upcoming Tamil-language film, Jailer. The film which is being helmed by Nelson also features Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan and Shiva Rajkumar in important roles. According to sources, Jailer will be released in April 2023.