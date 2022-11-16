Amitabh Bachchan reveals Jaya Bachchan’s ‘long hair’ made him fall for her

Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed his love for long hair and how it became one of the reasons for his attraction towards Bollywood actress and wife Jaya Bachchan on an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 14. He also praised the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's long hair on the show.

While having a conversation with a 29-year-old beautician Priyanka Maharshi from Jaipur, he said that he does not like women cutting off their hair and appreciates long hair. He spoke about the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had long hair that touched her ankles. “I never know what Lata ji applied to the hair but they were beautiful and long. In fact, one of the reasons that I got married to Jaya Bachchan was her long and beautiful hair,” the actor said.

Amitabh added that he does not like girls getting their hair cut. Later, the contestant also showed him her tattoo and the actor was quite impressed with it. Priyanka shared her experience of being on the show saying, “I spoke to him about beauty treatments and other things. I even explained to him the meaning behind my tattoos, and he was really impressed. I will always cherish this memory.”

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2022 adventure-drama film, Uunchai, which was directed by Sooraj Barjatya. The film, which was released in theatres on November 11, also starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa in pivotal roles.