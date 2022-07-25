‘Interaction with them is a learning moment,’ says Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati contestants

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the new season of the popular quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He shared that there have been some "amazing contestants" and that their lives have been inspiring.

Makers of the show released a promo giving a glimpse of the celebrity guests. Alongside Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, Kargil War veteran Major DP Singh, Col. Mitali Madhumita (first woman officer in the Indian Army) to win the Sena Medal Gallantry, and Padma Shri Sunil Chhetri (footballer) will be present.



Big B took to his blog where he talked about working on the new season of the show. He wrote, "KBC has begun and so has the love and affection of the audience that has been now allowed due to the restrictions of the virus being, well, slightly liberal .. and to witness that has been a huge gift .. giving impetus and love and the required energy to carry the work forward, with the grace that has been with the show for the past, well, almost 22 years ..(sic)."

Also read: FIR against Amitabh Bachchan, KBC over a question related to Manusmirti

"There have been some amazing contestants so far, and their lives and their stories have been most inspiring emotional and filled with immense admiration. (sic).” He added: "The interaction with them is a learning each moment for me .. their expressions their expectations, their confidence in the responses that they give, all go into the making of every episode each day .. day after day, so .. thank you audience .. and thank you for your belief and love (sic)."

He expressed gratitude to the audience and to those who watch the program. The show will premiere on August 7 at 9 pm on Sony TV.

On the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra next. The film also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna.

Also read: Bhojpuri actress Pakkhi Hegde has no concerns about playing a negative character