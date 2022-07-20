Bhojpuri actress Pakkhi Hegde has no concerns about playing a negative character

Pakkhi Hegde is an Indian actress who has been a part of Hindi serials, and Marathi films and has a well-known name in the Bhojpuri industry. She worked with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the film Ganga Devi and Manoj Tiwari in Bhaiya Hamar Dayavaan.

Pakkhi talks to media sources about being part of a Hindi TV show and says that though audiences always loved to see her in positive roles she has no hesitation in playing a negative character. She says: "I know that people have always liked me in positive characters. This character also has a positive side, though she does certain things which showcase a negative side of her it's because of her possessiveness about her family (sic)."

"The character is about a very strong-headed woman. I know that people will love my performance and they will relate to it as I'm showcasing human emotions which can be both negative and positive. I know people will accept and enjoy my character in this show as well as they have done in the past (sic).”

She further adds about making a comeback with the TV show: "I have worked in Bhojpuri films. My fans were not able to see me for a while in any project as I was being very selective with my work, but finally, they will get a surprise when they see me coming back with a bang on TV (sic)."

Udti Ka Naam Rajjo directed by Lalit Mohan and produced by Mukta Dhond and Bodhisatva Datta. Featuring Rajveer Singh and Celesti Bairagey playing the lead role, according to the latest reports the show is all set to start on August 8 on Star Plus and is available online for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

