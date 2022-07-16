Filmstars Bonny and Koushani to pair up again for Rater Sohor

Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee happen to be one of the most popular on and off-screen couples of the Bengali film industry. After delivering multiple hits like Parbona Ami Chhartey Toke, Tumi Ashbe Bole and Tomake Chai, the duo will be pairing up again for Sayan Basu Chowdhury’s upcoming action thriller Rater Sohor. The story traces the lives of Arka and Priyanka who stumble upon each other at a train station. The sweet coincidence soon turns into a nightmare as their individual pasts pop up to haunt them in a cat and mouse game against a goon. Actor Hrishie Raj will be stepping into the shoes of the antagonist for the film. The music score for the upcoming movie is being composed by Savvy and Amit Mitra and the shoot is expected to hit floors soon.